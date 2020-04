Special Weather Bulletin Number Twenty Four for flood issued from RSMC Nadi at 01.15pm on Wednesday 29th of April 2020

FLOOD WARNING

A FLOOD WARNING IS NOW IN FORCE FOR LOW LYING AREAS, SMALL STREAMS AND AREAS ADJACENT TO WAIDINA RIVER AND WAIMANU RIVER

FLOOD ALERT

A FLOOD ALERT IS NOW IN FORCE FOR LOW LYING AREAS, SMALL STREAMS AND AREAS ADJACENT TO WAIBULA RIVER

FLASH FLOOD WARNING

A FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN FORCE FOR LOW LYING AREAS, SMALL STREAMS AND AREAS ADJACENT TO WAINIMALA AND WAINIBUKA RIVER.

NABOUTINI VILLAGE THROUGH NAVUA,VEISARI TO LAMI ALONG THE QUEENS ROAD;

SUVA TO NAUSORI AND TO KOROVOU ALONG THE KINGS ROAD;

AND OTHER LOW LYING AREAS WITHIN THE CENTRAL EASTERN DIVISION.

RIVER LEVEL AT WAIMANU STATION WAS 5.8M AT 1.00PM WHICH IS 0.8M ABOVE WARNING LEVEL AND INCREASING.

RIVER LEVEL AT KOROVOU STATION WAS 2.6M AT 1.00PM WHICH IS 0.6M ABOVE ALERT LEVEL AND INCREASING

SITUATION:

A TROUGH OF LOW PRESSURE REMAINS SLOW MOVING OVER FIJI. ASSOCIATED CLOUD AND RAIN CONTINUE TO AFFECT THE GROUP.

TIDE:

LOW TIDE: 04.58PM 0.70M

HIGH TIDE: 23.31PM 1.65M

THE NEXT SPECIAL WEATHER BULLETIN FOR FLOOD WILL BE ISSUED AT OR AROUND 04.15PM TODAY.