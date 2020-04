Special Weather Bulletin Number Fourteen for heavy rain issued from the National Weather Forecasting Centre Nadi at 11.00 am on Wednesday 29th April, 2020

A HEAVY RAIN WARNING REMAINS IN FORCE FOR LAU AND LOMAIVITI GROUP, VANUA LEVU, TAVEUNI, KADAVU AND NEARBY SMALLER ISLANDS, THE EASTERN PARTS AND THE INTERIOR OF VITI LEVU.

A HEAVY RAIN ALERT REMAINS IN FORCE FOR THE REST OF FIJI.

SITUATION:

A TROUGH OF LOW PRESSURE REMAINS SLOW MOVING OVER FIJI. ASSOCIATED CLOUD AND RAIN CONTINUE TO AFFECT THE GROUP.

FORECAST:

FOR LAU AND LOMAIVITI GROUP, VANUA LEVU, TAVEUNI AND NEARBY SMALLER ISLANDS, THE EASTERN PARTS AND THE INTERIOR OF VITI LEVU:

PERIODS OF RAIN, HEAVY AT TIMES AND SQUALLY THUNDERSTORMS.

FOR KADAVU AND NEARBY SMALLER ISLANDS:

OCCASIONAL RAIN, HEAVY AT TIMES AND FEW THUNDERSTORMS.

FOR THE REST OF FIJI:

SHOWERS ESPECIALLY IN THE AFTERNOON OR EVENEING, POSSIBLY INCREASING TO RAIN AND BECOMING FREQUENT AND HEAVY LATER TODAY.

ISOLATED HEAVY FALLS POSSIBLE.

LOCALISED HEAVY FALLS MAY LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING OF LOW LYING AREAS.

THE NEXT SPECIAL WEATHER BULLETIN FOR HEAVY RAIN ALERT WILL BE ISSUED AT 02.00 PM TODAY OR EARILER.