IOM Vision

The South Pacific Islands Crisis Response Plan 2020 - 2022 indicates the total funding requirements for IOM’s programming across the humanitarian, peace and development spectrum for the Solomon Islands, Vanuatu and the Republic of Fiji. IOM will, in partnership with the governments of the Solomon Islands, Vanuatu and the Republic of Fiji, comprehensively address vulnerabilities before, during and after crises by:

- Supporting national and local authorities to effectively prevent, respond to and manage displacement situations;

- Building resilience in at-risk communities;

- Providing affected populations comprehensive, targeted and life-saving humanitarian assistance in times of disaster.

This approach recognizes that meeting immediate needs during crises and addressing the systemic causes of vulnerability contributes to reducing the impact of recurrent stresses and is essential for sustainable development. The strategic goals outlined in the Plan will be achieved by implementing programmes in-line with IOM’s global principles and objectives.

Context Analysis

The Pacific region faces substantial development challenges due to its vulnerability to climate change effects and natural disasters. Extreme weather events, such as cyclones, tsunamis, storm surges, and floods, are occurring with greater frequency and intensity, in addition to the continued risks of earthquakes and volcanic eruptions. Overall, hydro-meteorological disasters cause the most economic losses, whereas geo-hazards are by far the major cause of human loss. Migration, relocation, and displacement – even as a last resort – will likely become more common in the coming years.

The increasing occurrence of natural disasters is exceeding governments’ capacities to respond and represents a major obstacle to the achievement of their development objectives. Many Pacific Small Islands Developing States (PSIDS), in particular, Solomon Islands, Tonga, and Vanuatu have all been identified as being in the top ten countries at the highest risk of a natural disaster (World Risk Index for 2018). The index demonstrates that island nations such as Vanuatu, Tonga, and the Solomon Islands are unable to reduce the risk of disaster without external support. Furthermore, if high-risk PSIDS could reduce their vulnerability to a considerable degree, their risk value would remain high due to their level of exposure. Extreme weather events have already caused serious disruptions to these countries beyond their ability to cope. In addition, low lying atolls are also adversely affected by slow-onset events, such as saline intrusions and coastal erosion, and rapid-onset disasters continue to be frequent occurrences in highly volcanic islands.