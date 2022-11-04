Social Protection in the Pacific: a foundation for cash | Pacific Cash Week Presentation (20 October 2022)

What is social protection? And what does it aim to do?
Definition:
Programs that address risk, vulnerability, inequality, and poverty through a system of transfers to people in cash or in kind
Key purpose:
Social protection offers economic security to all citizens by protecting their incomes
Ensures all citizens have access to a guaranteed minimum income
Those who earn can contribute something - to smooth their consumption (or incomes) over their lifetimes
Types and examples of schemes:
Tax financed schemes (Social assistance)
Contributory schemes (Social insurance)
Old age pension
Disability benefit
Contributory pension
Parental insurance