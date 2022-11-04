Social Protection in the Pacific: a foundation for cash | Pacific Cash Week Presentation (20 October 2022)

What is social protection? And what does it aim to do?

Definition:

Programs that address risk, vulnerability, inequality, and poverty through a system of transfers to people in cash or in kind

Key purpose:

Social protection offers economic security to all citizens by protecting their incomes

Ensures all citizens have access to a guaranteed minimum income

Those who earn can contribute something - to smooth their consumption (or incomes) over their lifetimes

Types and examples of schemes:

Tax financed schemes (Social assistance)

Contributory schemes (Social insurance)

Old age pension

Disability benefit

Contributory pension

Parental insurance