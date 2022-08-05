Satisfaction survey results for Pacific Regional Cash Working Group (PRCWG)

Comments of responders on most positive aspect and areas of improvement

MOST POSITIVE ASPECTS OF THE PRCWG SUPPORT RECEIVED IN THE PAST 6 MONTHS

• Engagement with partners and providing support

• It really change the perception around CVA in the Pacific

• A Massive Change in CVA Coordination structures

• Updated IM Products and more Visual presentations and reports

• It has helped in Capacity Strengthening and Knowledge Management

• Developing Capacity Building Gap Analysis

• Inclusion of Diverse SOGIESC groups

• Coordination of Tonga Response

• Technical Support to implement CVA

• Increase in information sharing among implementing agencies

• Finalization of CWG ToRs

• Face to Face Trainings