Republic of Fiji: Tropical Cyclone Josie and Tropical Cyclone Keni Rapid Gender, Protection and Inclusion Analysis (April 2018)

Executive Summary

In early April 2018 TC Josie (Category 1) hit the western and central parts of Fiji causing flooding, particularly on the main island of Vitu Levu in the Western Division. One week later, on 10 April, Tropical Cyclone Keni passed close to Viti Levu as a Category 3 system overnight compounding the impact of TC Josie. In the Western Division, TCs Josie and Keni have affected an estimated 77,140 people while In the Northern division, 700 people are estimated to have been affected. The storm also affected the Eastern Division, particularly on Kadavu Island. There were 5 confirmed deaths1 and one report of a missing person2 from these events. Initial assessments report a total of 12,000 people sought shelter at 202 evacuation centres on the night of the storm in all divisions. As of 27 April, all evacuation centres in the Western and Northern Divisions were closed, while 21 evacuation centres were still in operation in Kadavu Province in the Eastern Division housing 476 evacuees.

KEY FINDINGS

Safety and Protection:

Concerns expressed by women regarding pre-existing domestic violence, exacerbated by alcohol and drug use particularly on Kadavu, and the psychological impacts on children

Safety and security concerns raised around people having to move around in the dark

Food Security & Livelihoods

Gardens and farms completely or partially destroyed resulting in increased stress for both women and men related to income and food security

Impacts on income-generating activities for women (eg selling vegetables in the market, collecting and selling kai, beekeeping) and men (eg sale of crops and yaqona)

Water, Sanitation & Hygiene

Safety risks for women and girls whose toilets were destroyed and for women travelling long distances to collect water (Kadavu)

Specific needs for women and girls include clothing, sanitary pads and undergarments.

Sexual reproductive health needs, including access to contraception unmet for some women (Western Division)

Shelter