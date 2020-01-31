Report of the Working Group on the Universal Periodic Review (A/HRC/43/8)
Human Rights Council
Forty-third session
24 February–20 March 2020
Agenda item 6
Universal periodic review
Introduction 1. The Working Group on the Universal Periodic Review, established in accordance with Human Rights Council resolution 5/1, held its thirty-fourth session from 4 to 15 November 2019. The review of Fiji was held at the 5th meeting, on 6 November 2019. The delegation of Fiji was headed by the Chief Justice, Kamal Kumar. At its 10th meeting, held on 8 November 2019, the Working Group adopted the report on Fiji.
On 15 January 2019, the Human Rights Council selected the following group of rapporteurs (troika) to facilitate the review of Fiji: Brazil, Rwanda and Saudi Arabia.
In accordance with paragraph 15 of the annex to Human Rights Council resolution 5/1 and paragraph 5 of the annex to Council resolution 16/21, the following documents were issued for the review of Fiji:
(a) A national report submitted/written presentation made in accordance with paragraph 15 (a) (A/HRC/WG.6/34/FJI/1);
(b) A compilation prepared by the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) in accordance with paragraph 15 (b) (A/HRC/WG.6/34/FJI/2);
(c) A summary prepared by OHCHR in accordance with paragraph 15 (c) (A/HRC/WG.6/34/FJI/3).
- A list of questions prepared in advance by Belgium, Germany, Portugal, on behalf of the Group of Friends on national mechanisms for implementation, reporting and follow-up, Spain and the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland was transmitted to Fiji through the troika. These questions are available on the website of the universal periodic review.