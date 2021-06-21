‘REACH buses’ bring COVID-19 vaccination closer to communities in Fiji

Suva, Fiji - Around 10 people at a time, the number was kept under control by the staff, and one by one they were called into the large bus parked in front of the tent. Inside the bus, each individual had a brief consultation with medical staff before moving into the next compartment where they received their COVID-19 jab. It was a brief and efficient procedure during the vaccination programme made available on the school ground targeting the Sakoca community members in Suva.

Fiji is currently conducting the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination campaign by bringing the vaccines closer to communities while implementing containment measures to stop the spread of the COVID-19 community outbreak as the second wave hit Fiji in April. The community-based vaccination campaign contributes to reducing the risks of COVID-19 transmission by limiting people travelling to central service facilities and gathering in large numbers to obtain vaccines.

The community-based, mobile approach to the vaccination delivery has been assisted by ‘REACH buses’, the custom-designed and equipped buses for public service delivery which are administered by the Ministry of Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation (MWCPA). Procured by the Rights, Empowerment and Cohesion for Rural and Urban Fijians (REACH) Project, the ‘REACH buses’ are normally part of a multi-stakeholder effort to raise awareness and deliver public services to people in urban, peri urban, rural and remote communities, bringing information and services to their doorsteps.

The REACH project has been operating since July 2015 and has delivered 70,463 social, health, legal and economic services to Fijians (July 2015 till December 2020). Through the project the MWCPA ensures to reach ‘the furthest behind first’. The REACH project has been implemented and is currently managed by the MWCPA in partnership with the UN Development Programme (UNDP) and with funding support from the Governments of Japan and Australia. The three REACH buses procured in the first phase of the program were handed over to the MWCPA in December 2018.

In early 2020, the REACH service delivery platform was repurposed to support the Fiji Government to respond to the COVID-19 situation to include services that respond to the health and socio-economic impacts of COVID-19, and to enable services to be delivered to the public in a COVID-19-safe fashion. The REACH platform has always worked in collaboration with key government and non-government partners. The deployment of the buses for the vaccination roll out is a natural progression and transition in the overall comprehensive COVID-19 response.

Dr James Fong, Permanent Secretary for Ministry of Health and Medical Services (MHMS) appreciated the cooperation made between government Ministries and agencies as well as civil society organizations, private sector and health workers for the Ministry’s COVID-19 response and said, “During these critical times, community-based approach is the key to reaching out to the priority communities which are more susceptible to the COVID-19 crisis. This approach provides us an opportunity to ensure that everyone is able to have an access to the resources such as information and services, as we reach out to them strategically. Thanks to the efficient coordination across sectors, the REACH buses enabled us to conduct the mobile vaccination campaign swiftly and effectively in the communities. “

“’These REACH buses’ have greatly contributed to the Ministry of Health’s vaccination efforts so far. More than 35% of the Fiji’s target population for vaccination who are above 18 years old have received their first dose, till date”, said Dr Fong.

Ms. Jennifer Poole, Permanent Secretary for MWCPA said that the Ministry made the ‘REACH buses’ available for the COVID-19 vaccination campaign conducted by the Ministry of Health and Medical Services as “the buses were most suitably equipped to do the job.”

“The benefit of a mobile approach is that it can be moved to locations where it is most needed. The adapted program for the COVID-19 situation included COVID-19 vaccination services. This large bus is always a draw card and it once again proved very effective in delivering services to the communities. The REACH mobile service delivery platform is delivered in partnership with UNDP and key service providers such as the MHMS,” said Ms Poole.

Learning from the successful implementation of the REACH platform in Fiji, the mobile service delivery programme was adopted as a pilot programme in Samoa, Tonga and Vanuatu in 2019 with support from the Government of Australia.

The REACH integrated service delivery platform with COVID-19 safe protocol is further being implemented this year with support from Australia and Japan in partnership with Fijian government and Tongan government. The platform will be developed with priority given to the specific needs of most vulnerable groups to social and economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and its response measures as well as the impact of cyclones and other adverse weather events.

Ms Revai Makanje Aalbaek, Team Leader-Effective Governance, UNDP Pacific Office in Fiji said, “The REACH platform for service delivery in both Fiji and Tonga aims to offer a more comprehensive response which will work to reduce the immediate and longer-term health and socio-economic impacts of COVID-19 on the people of Fiji and Tonga.”

“The crises offer an opportunity to “build forward better” which will be used to innovate new and better approaches to joined-up, integrated service delivery and ensure that at-risk populations are meaningfully included in national development progress,” added Ms Aalbaek.

Through supporting both Governments to provide services more effectively to their people, with a specific focus on vulnerable and at-risk populations, the REACH platform model aims to progress the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), despite the impact of COVID-19 and Cyclones in Fiji and Tonga.

For media queries, please contact:

UNDP Pacific Office in Fiji, Tomoko Kashiwazaki, Advocacy and Communications for the REACH Project | Email: tomoko.kashiwazaki@undp.org | Phone: +679 715 8051