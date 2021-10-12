Programme Brief: Women’s Resilience to Disasters Programme in the Pacific

This brief describes the Women’s Resilience to Disasters (WRD) programme. The programme proposes a comprehensive package to strengthen the resilience of women and girls with the goal of ensuring that the lives and livelihoods of women and girls are resilient to disasters and threats, contributing to sustainable, secure, and thriving communities.

The expected end-of programme outcomes are twofold:

Prevention, preparedness, and recovery policy frameworks, systems, processes, and tools are gender-responsive, implemented as a result of local women’s and girls’ advocacy, and enable: the leadership, advocacy, and participation of women’s organizations;

capacity development of disaster risk reduction (DRR), gender, and resilience stakeholders;

increased access to knowledge, guidance, and expertise on gender-responsive disaster resilience; and

a community of practice, strategic networks, and gender-responsive coordination mechanisms and partnerships. Women and girls have voice and agency to withstand multiple hazards, recover from disasters, and increase their resilience to future disasters and threats, through: gender-responsive preparedness and early warning systems;

locally appropriate mechanisms, assets, services, and products;

partnerships for women’s resilient livelihoods and businesses;

innovative and alternative climate and disaster resilience livelihoods for women; and

capacity development for women’s disaster and climate resilience businesses.

