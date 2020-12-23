Preliminary impact damage assessments carried out

December 21, 2020 - Preliminary impact damage assessments (IDA) from the divisions have identified damage sustained to more than 300 houses in the Northern and Eastern Divisions.

IDA teams from the divisions were deployed to affected communities and villages last week following the aftermath of Tropical Cyclone Yasa.

Government officials from Viti Levu have also been deployed as part of the 120 personnel deployment to Vanua Levu to assist in conducting IDA in the North.

The team reached Vanua Levu yesterday and will begin with assessments and distribution of emergency food packs and non-food items today.

Communication services and accessibility have gradually been restored in affected areas across all four divisions.

NDMO continues to await confirmation from Police on a missing person in Lekutu, Bua.

Members of the public are again reminded to remain vigilant and take steps to prevent outbreaks of Leptospirosis, Typhoid, Diarrhea, and Dengue (LTDD) which are common after disasters.

On the status of Evacuation Centres, as of 4pm today, there were 166 Evacuation Centres with 7,767 evacuees in the Eastern, Western and Northern Divisions. All evacuation centres in the Central and Western Divisions have closed as Fijians have returned home safely.