People's Republic of China Donates 420,000 FJD to PM’S Relief Fund

The Government of the People’s Republic of China donated $420,000 Fijian Dollars to the Prime Minister’s National Disaster Relief and Rehabilitation Fund for TC Yasa.

The cheque was presented this morning by the Chinese Ambassador to Fiji, Mr Qian Bo to the Honourable Prime Minister, Josaia Voreqe Bainimarama.

On behalf of the Fijian Government and the people of Fiji, PM Bainimarama thanked the Government of the People’s Republic of China and the Chinese people for the timely assistance.

Reflecting on the longstanding bilateral relations between the two nations, PM Bainimarama conveyed Fiji’s appreciation to the People’s Republic of China for its support towards Fiji’s rebuilding efforts and response to families and communities affected by TC Yasa.

Ambassador Bo expressed sympathy of the Chinese Government and Chinese people for communities that were been affected by TC Yasa.

Ambassador Bo reaffirmed the Chinese Government’s commitment to assist Fiji in building back better and stronger.

“As a good friend and strategic partner to Fiji, China always stands by the people of Fiji. It is very unfortunate that Tropical Cyclone Yasa created devastation in Fiji.

“I have just handed over a cash cheque of $420,000 Fijian dollars as the first batch of assistance to the Prime Minister’s Relief Fund and this money is to help the Fijian Government in their relief efforts.

“I would like to take this opportunity to also commend the Government of Fiji for its robust, swift and orderly rescue operations carried out in the northern division. I also commend the strong leadership of the Hon. Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama and the Fijian Government.

“The response from the Fijian Government has been impressive. In the next stage, based on the damage assessment, China will provide further assistance. When Fiji is in need, China is always there to assist,” Ambassador Bo said.

In the first phase of assistance, the Red Cross Society of China donated $210,000 Fijian dollars in cash to Fiji Red Cross Society (FRCS) to help Fiji fight tropical cyclone Yasa. Chinese enterprises in Fiji also donated $20,000 Fijian dollars to the FRCS to help people in the affected areas.