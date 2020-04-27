People’s Republic of China donates USD300K to Fiji

In recognition of the Fijian Government’s response to containing COVID19, the assistance of USD 300,000 has been provided by the People’s Republic of China to the Republic of Fiji.

In acknowledging this assistance, the Fijian Government has expressed appreciation to the People’s Republic of China for this timely assistance which will complement Fiji’s national strategic efforts in the prevention of COVID-19.

The longstanding cooperation between Fiji and China yields tangible returns on investment in areas of socioeconomic development priorities and enhancement of the livelihood of the Fijian communities.

The Chinese Ambassador to Fiji, His Excellency Qian Bo commended the exemplary leadership and prompt actions of the Fijian Government in controlling COVID-19 in Fiji. He said that China stands ready to avail relevant support to Fiji in its efforts to containing and suppressing COVID-19.

“China is pleased to assist Fiji with USD 300,000 to help Fiji prepare, prevent and control COVID-19 pandemic.

“I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate the Government of Fiji and particularly the Honourable Prime Minister, Voreqe Bainimarama for his strong leadership, in dealing with the challenges of COVID19. I think the government is doing a very good job in controlling and preventing this virus.

“The Chinese assistance to our friends in Fiji, in my view is a comprehensive one. Not only is there assistance from the Central Government of China but also from the local government and Chinese enterprises and the Chinese civil groups that are also helping our friends here in Fiji.

“Solidarity and cooperation are the most powerful weapon against the disease. China is a genuine friend of Fiji. With the view to building a community with a shared future for mankind, we will do whatever we can, according to our capacity to help our friends in Fiji to overcome this challenge,” Ambassador Qian said.

He said work is also in progress by China to assist Fiji through the supply of Personal Protective Equipment. The PPE assistance is expected to arrive in batches, with first batch expected to be arrive this week, followed by the next batch to be facilitated through a chartered flight to exclusively deliver the PPE to Fiji later in the month.

Ambassador Qian said that Chinese Embassy in Fiji aspires to work closely in partnership with the relevant agencies in Fiji to reach out with assistance for the welfare and wellbeing of the Fijian communities.

Earlier this week, the People’s Republic of China also donated USD $100,000 to the National Disaster Management Office to aid the relief and rebuilding efforts in communities affected by severe Tropical Cyclone Harold.