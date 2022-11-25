Pacific Syndromic Surveillance System Weekly Bulletin / Système de Surveillance Syndromique dans le Pacifique - Bulletin Hebdomadaire: W46 2022 (Nov 14 - Nov 20)

Alerts :
-
AFR: Fiji (8 case) Tonga (3) French Polynesia ( 17 cases)
-
COVID-19 : Cook Islands, RMI, FSM, CNMI, Palau and Tonga
Influenza-like Illness (ILI)
PSSS, EPI - WK 46, 2022 Influenza-like Illness (ILI) cases compared to WK 45, 2022 ILI cases are as tabulated as below for comparison. For an added perspective on the figures and trends percentage, country sentinel sites reporting for WKs 45 & 46 are also shown. Please refer Seasonal Influenza for regional updates.
-
Actual increase in the number of ILI cases has been seen in Tonga, New Caledonia, French Polynesia, Kiribati, Solomon Islands, Tokelau and Palau. The increased ILI cases seen in Samoa may be due to the increased number of sites reporting for the week
-
Reduction in the number of ILI cases has been seen in FSM, CNMI and Fiji.
-
No ILI cases were reported from Cook Islands and Pitcairn Islands for the week.
-
No reports were available from Niue, Vanuatu, Wallis & Futuna, Guam and Tuvalu for the week.
-
American Samoa and Nauru have not participated in the surveillance.
-
Surveillance figures are not intended to capture all country cases but to describe trends over time and are invaluable when trends rise beyond country baselines which should then trigger alerts and timely actions to characterize the actual nature and magnitude of the disease.
-
Avian Influenza Weekly Update for your information:
On 23 November 2022, one case of human infection with avian influenza A (H5N6) was reported from Changsha, Hunan province, China.
-
For maintenance of surveillance for influenza and monitoring of SARS-CoV-2 adapting the Global Influenza Surveillance and Response System (GISRS) and sentinel systems during the COVID-19 pandemic: Interim guidance
-
WHO guidelines for the implementation of the Influenza and SARS-CoV-2 Multiplex RT PCR Assay into the influenza and COVID-19 integrated surveillance Refer here
SARI (Severe Acute Respiratory Illness)
- Severe acute respiratory illness (SARI) as reported from sentinel surveillance (6/19) sites through PSSS.
COVID -19
-
As of November 25, 2022 a total of 644,717,619 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed including 6,632,226 (1%) deaths and 623,496,756 (99%) recoveries from 215 Countries and Territories. Out of this, currently 14,552,332 (99.8%) are mild cases and 36,305(0.2%) are serious cases.
-
As of November 24, 2022, in the Western Pacific Region, there were 97,570,958 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 281,513 deaths.
-
Pacific Island Countries COVID-19 situation report as follows: