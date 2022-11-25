Pacific Syndromic Surveillance System Weekly Bulletin / Système de Surveillance Syndromique dans le Pacifique - Bulletin Hebdomadaire: W46 2022 (Nov 14 - Nov 20)

Alerts :

AFR: Fiji (8 case) Tonga (3) French Polynesia ( 17 cases)

COVID-19 : Cook Islands, RMI, FSM, CNMI, Palau and Tonga

Influenza-like Illness (ILI)

PSSS, EPI - WK 46, 2022 Influenza-like Illness (ILI) cases compared to WK 45, 2022 ILI cases are as tabulated as below for comparison. For an added perspective on the figures and trends percentage, country sentinel sites reporting for WKs 45 & 46 are also shown. Please refer Seasonal Influenza for regional updates.

Actual increase in the number of ILI cases has been seen in Tonga, New Caledonia, French Polynesia, Kiribati, Solomon Islands, Tokelau and Palau. The increased ILI cases seen in Samoa may be due to the increased number of sites reporting for the week

Reduction in the number of ILI cases has been seen in FSM, CNMI and Fiji.

No ILI cases were reported from Cook Islands and Pitcairn Islands for the week.

No reports were available from Niue, Vanuatu, Wallis & Futuna, Guam and Tuvalu for the week.

American Samoa and Nauru have not participated in the surveillance.

Surveillance figures are not intended to capture all country cases but to describe trends over time and are invaluable when trends rise beyond country baselines which should then trigger alerts and timely actions to characterize the actual nature and magnitude of the disease.

Avian Influenza Weekly Update for your information:

On 23 November 2022, one case of human infection with avian influenza A (H5N6) was reported from Changsha, Hunan province, China.

For maintenance of surveillance for influenza and monitoring of SARS-CoV-2 adapting the Global Influenza Surveillance and Response System (GISRS) and sentinel systems during the COVID-19 pandemic: Interim guidance

WHO guidelines for the implementation of the Influenza and SARS-CoV-2 Multiplex RT PCR Assay into the influenza and COVID-19 integrated surveillance Refer here

SARI (Severe Acute Respiratory Illness)

Severe acute respiratory illness (SARI) as reported from sentinel surveillance (6/19) sites through PSSS.

COVID -19