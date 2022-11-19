Pacific Syndromic Surveillance System Weekly Bulletin / Système de Surveillance Syndromique dans le Pacifique - Bulletin Hebdomadaire: W45 2022 (Nov 07 - Nov 13)

Alerts :

Influenza-like Illness (ILI)

PSSS, EPI - WK 45, 2022 Influenza-like Illness (ILI) cases compared to WK 44, 2022 ILI cases are as tabulated as below for comparison. For an added perspective on the figures and trends percentage, country sentinel sites reporting for WKs 44 & 45 are also shown. Please refer Seasonal Influenza for regional updates.

Actual increase in the number of ILI cases has been seen in Niue, Wallis & Futuna and FSM. The increased ILI cases seen in Fiji and Vanuatu may be due to the increased number of sites reporting for the week

Reduction in the number of ILI cases has been seen in CNMI, Tonga and Palau. The decreased ILI cases seen in Solomon Islands and Samoa may be due to the decreased number of sites reporting for the week

No ILI cases were reported from Niue, Cook Islands and Palau for the week.

No reports were available from French Polynesia, RMI, Tokelau, Guam. Pitcairn Islands and Tuvalu for the week.

American Samoa and Nauru have not participated in the surveillance.

Surveillance figures are not intended to capture all country cases but to describe trends over time and are invaluable when trends rise beyond country baselines which should then trigger alerts and timely actions to characterize the actual nature and magnitude of the disease.

Federated States of Micronesia (FSM) : As of 13 November 2022, FSM reported that ILI cases were still above threshold. FSM epicurve from Sitrep report WK45 indicated that the syndromic indicators of influenza cases have been declining from above 1000 ILI cases in WK36, to 512 in WK41, 313 cases in WK44, 16% (362) cases increased for WK45 and 17% (422) cases increased for WK46. Pohnpei state continues to see ILI/SARI cases at outpatient facilities and hospitals. 1,794 cumulative cases of suspected Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) of which 46 were admitted and 85 -100% required oxygen support for the last two weeks.

Yap state of FSM saw cases of Rhinovirus and RSV , Adenovirus, Human Metapneumovirus(hMPV) and influenza A cases in hospital.

Chuuk state also reported a cases of influenza A for the week - FSM SITUATION UPDATE WK46 Report Date: 17/11/2022.

For WK45, Wallis and Futuna reported 19 cases of confirmed Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) and 3 of them hospitalized.

Avian Influenza Weekly Update for your information

For maintenance of surveillance for influenza and monitoring of SARS-CoV-2 adapting the Global Influenza Surveillance and Response System (GISRS) and sentinel systems during the COVID-19 pandemic: Interim guidance