Pacific Syndromic Surveillance System Weekly Bulletin / Système de Surveillance Syndromique dans le Pacifique - Bulletin Hebdomadaire: W43 2022 (Oct 24 - Oct 30)

Alert thresholds

Please note that the alert thresholds have been set in EWARS and you will receive instant email notification once you have surpassed the alert threshold.

New Indicators ∙

∙ COVID-19 one (1) case, this is as the case definition set to identify suspected COVID- 19 including Multi-system Inflammatory cases in children. In addition, use the EBS to report details.

∙ SARI The alert threshold for SARI is set at one (1) case to increase sensitivity for its investigation as a suspected COVID-19 case and hence require laboratory confirmation or exclusion.

Once you do receive an alert, you need to follow the link to verify the alert – enter brief notes to say what the cases were, what has been done to the cases (investigation, treatment) or any other cases regarding the cases – age, gender, residence, hospitalized or not?

The alerts are set to auto-discard after 2 days if no action has been taken.

In addition, there are now forms available on EWARS for reporting Event Based Surveillance (EBS). Please use these to report any unusual disease patterns/symptoms, unexpected deaths, disease or deaths in animals or anything that is of concern