Pacific Syndromic Surveillance System Weekly Bulletin / Système de Surveillance Syndromique dans le Pacifique - Bulletin Hebdomadaire: W38 2022 (Sep 19-Sep 25)

AFR: Fiji (1 case), W & F ( 1 case) Vanuatu (1 cases) CNMI (1case)

COVID-19 : Cook Islands, Palau

Prolong Fever: Wallis & Futuna

Influenza-like Illness (ILI)

PSSS, EPI - WK 38, 2022 Influenza-like Illness (ILI) cases compared to WK 37, 2022 ILI cases are as tabulated as below for comparison. For an added perspective on the figures and trends percentage, country sentinel sites reporting for WKs 37 & 38 are also shown. Please refer Seasonal Influenza for regional updates.

Actual increase in the number of ILI cases is seen in Palau, Wallis & Futuna, and CNMI. The increase seen in Samoa and New Caledonia may be due to the increased number of sites reporting for the week.

Reduction in the number of ILI cases is seen in Kiribati, Tonga, Fiji and Vanuatu. The decrease seen in Solomon Islands may be due to the decreased number of sites reporting for the week.

No ILI cases were reported from Cook Islands and Pitcairn Islands for the week.

No reports were available from French Polynesia, FSM, RMI, Niue, Tokelau and Tuvalu for the week.

American Samoa, Guam and Nauru have not participated in the surveillance.

Surveillance figures are not intended to capture all country cases but to describe trends over time and are invaluable when trends rise beyond country baselines which should then trigger alerts and timely actions to characterize the actual nature and magnitude of the disease.

For maintenance of surveillance for influenza and monitoring of SARS-CoV-2 adapting the Global Influenza Surveillance and Response System (GISRS) and sentinel systems during the COVID-19 pandemic: Interim guidance

WHO guidelines for the implementation of the Influenza and SARS-CoV-2 Multiplex RT PCR Assay into the influenza and COVID-19 integrated surveillance Refer here

SARI (Severe Acute Respiratory Illness)

Severe acute respiratory illness (SARI) as reported from sentinel surveillance (5/18) sites through PSSS.

COVID -19

As of September 30, 2022 a total of 622,242,419 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed including 6,546,836 (1%) deaths and 602,116,729(99%) recoveries from 215 Countries and Territories. Out of this, currently 13,539,077(99.7%) are mild cases and 39,777 (0.3%) are serious cases.

As of September 29, 2022, in the Western Pacific Region, there were 89,622,426 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 270,490 deaths.