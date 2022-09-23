Pacific Syndromic Surveillance System Weekly Bulletin / Système de Surveillance Syndromique dans le Pacifique - Bulletin Hebdomadaire: W37 2022 (Sep 12-Sep 18)

Alerts :

Influenza-like Illness (ILI)

PSSS, EPI - WK 37, 2022 Influenza-like Illness (ILI) cases compared to WK 36, 2022 ILI cases are as tabulated as below for comparison. For an added perspective on the figures and trends percentage, country sentinel sites reporting for WKs 36 & 37 are also shown. Please refer Seasonal Influenza for regional updates.

Actual increase in the number of ILI cases is seen in Wallis & Futuna, Tuvalu, New Caledonia and CNMI. The increase seen in Solomon Islands and Vanuatu may be due to the increased number of sites reporting for the week.

Reduction in the number of ILI cases is seen in Samoa and Palau. The decrease seen in Tonga and Fiji may be due to the decreased number of sites reporting for the week.

No ILI cases were reported from Cook Islands and Pitcairn Islands for the week.

No reports were available from French Polynesia, FSM, RMI, Niue, Tokelau and Kiribati for the week.

American Samoa, Guam and Nauru have not participated in the surveillance.

Surveillance figures are not intended to capture all country cases but to describe trends over time and are invaluable when trends rise beyond country baselines which should then trigger alerts and timely actions to characterize the actual nature and magnitude of the disease.

For maintenance of surveillance for influenza and monitoring of SARS-CoV-2 adapting the Global Influenza Surveillance and Response System (GISRS) and sentinel systems during the COVID-19 pandemic: Interim guidance