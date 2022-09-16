Pacific Syndromic Surveillance System Weekly Bulletin / Système de Surveillance Syndromique dans le Pacifique - Bulletin Hebdomadaire: W37 2022 (Sep 05-Sep 11)

Alerts :

Influenza-like Illness (ILI)

PSSS, EPI - WK 36, 2022 Influenza-like Illness (ILI) cases compared to WK 35, 2022 ILI cases are as tabulated as below for comparison. For an added perspective on the figures and trends percentage, country sentinel sites reporting for WKs 35 & 36 are also shown. Please refer Seasonal Influenzafor regional updates.

FSM report for Epi week 36 showed 1087 ILI cases. Amongst the most affected were children aged under 10. 29/33 (88%) of ILI samples tested positive for Influenza A. Mitigation processes including influenza vaccine is to be continued.

For Epi Week 36, CNMI reported 74/247 (30%) ILI samples testing positive for Influenza AH3. Some of these samples taken from children also simultaneously tested positive for Human Metapneumovirus suggesting co-infection. Some other samples were positive for both Influenza A and Streptococcus. Further samples are sent overseas for testing where the cases meet criteria. None of the ILI samples tested positive for COVID-19.

Actual increase in the number of ILI cases is seen in CNMI. The increase seen in Tonga, Fiji, Samoa, and New Caledonia may be due to the increased number of sites reporting for the week.

Reduction in the number of ILI cases is seen in Cook Islands, Solomon Islands, Vanuatu, Palau and Wallis & Futuna.

No ILI cases were reported from Cook Islands, Niue, Pitcairn Islands and Tokelau for the week.

No reports were available from French Polynesia, RMI and Tuvalu for the week.

American Samoa, Guam and Nauru have not participated in the surveillance.

Surveillance figures are not intended to capture all country cases but to describe trends over time and are invaluable when trends rise beyond country baselines which should then trigger alerts and timely actions to characterize the actual nature and magnitude of the disease.

For maintenance of surveillance for influenza and monitoring of SARS-CoV-2 adapting the Global Influenza Surveillance and Response System (GISRS) and sentinel systems during the COVID-19 pandemic: Interim guidance