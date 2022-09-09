Pacific Syndromic Surveillance System Weekly Bulletin / Système de Surveillance Syndromique dans le Pacifique - Bulletin Hebdomadaire: W37 2022 (Sep 04-Sep 10)

Alerts :
AFR: Fiji (19 cases), Tokelau (13 case), CNMI (1 Case)
COVID-19 : Cook Islands, CNMI, Niue, Palau
- Influenza-like Illness (ILI) : Cook Islands
Influenza-like Illness (ILI)
PSSS, EPI - WK 35, 2022 Influenza-like Illness (ILI) cases compared to WK 34, 2022 ILI cases are as tabulated as below for comparison. For an added perspective on the figures and trends percentage, country sentinel sites reporting for WKs 34 & 35 are also shown. Please refer Seasonal Influenzafor regional updates.
Actual increase in the number of ILI cases is seen in CNMI, Tonga, Kiribati and Cook Islands.
Reduction in the number of ILI cases is seen in New Caledonia, Palau and Wallis & Futuna. The decrease seen in Vanuatu, Samoa and Fiji may be due to the decreased number of sites reporting for the week.
No ILI cases were reported from Niue, Pitcairn Islands and Tokelau for the week.
No reports were available from French Polynesia, FSM, RMI, Tuvalu and Solomon Islands for the week.
American Samoa, Guam and Nauru have not participated in the surveillance.
Surveillance figures are not intended to capture all country cases but to describe trends over time and are invaluable when trends rise beyond country baselines which should then trigger alerts and timely actions to characterize the actual nature and magnitude of the disease.
- For maintenance of surveillance for influenza and monitoring of SARS-CoV-2 adapting the Global Influenza Surveillance and Response System (GISRS) and sentinel systems during the COVID-19 pandemic: Interim guidance
- WHO guidelines for the implementation of the Influenza and SARS-CoV-2 Multiplex RT PCR Assay into the influenza and COVID-19 integrated surveillance Refer here
SARI (Severe Acute Respiratory Illness)
- Severe acute respiratory illness (SARI) as reported from sentinel surveillance (5/18) sites through PSSS.
COVID -19
As of September 08, 2022 a total of 612,318,784 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed including 6,510,707 (1%) deaths and 590,136,132(99%) recoveries from 215 Countries and Territories. Out of this, currently 15,630,021(99.7%) are mild cases and 41,924 (0.3%) are serious cases.
As of September 08, 2022, in the Western Pacific Region, there were 86,134,759 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 263,858 deaths.
Pacific Island Countries COVID-19 situation report as follows:
- Pacific dashboard COVID-19 can be accessed here.
- Refer to weekly situation report for more news including “People of the Western Pacific: COVID-19 stories” campaign featured in HQ’s weekly “Donors making a difference” feature story that appears on the WHO website and social media: feature story
- The interim guidance on Public Health surveillance for COVID-19.
This guidance includes, 1) updated WHO case and contact definitions, priority groups and settings in line with the latest contact tracing and quarantine guidance, 2) updates of core and enhanced surveillance objectives and methods in various settings, including environmental and animal surveillance, 3) updated guidance on surveillance of SARS-CoV-2 variants, and 4) updates of COVID-19 surveillance reporting requirements to WHO, which includes the addition of new ICU admissions for COVID-19 treatment
- The Federated States of Micronesia - COVID-19 updates (source: attached - FSM COVID19 SitRep 9.6.22)
Multi-country monkeypox
- As of 07 September 2022, 54,709 laboratory confirmed cases and 397 probable cases of monkeypox including 18 deaths had been reported from 102 countries/territories of all six WHO regions. The majority of cases 28,637 cases and 4 deaths were from the Americas; the European Region accounted for 23,196 cases and 3 deaths, African Region 521 cases and 10 deaths, Eastern Mediterranean Region 41 cases, South-East Asia Region 18 cases and