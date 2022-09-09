Pacific Syndromic Surveillance System Weekly Bulletin / Système de Surveillance Syndromique dans le Pacifique - Bulletin Hebdomadaire: W37 2022 (Sep 04-Sep 10)

Alerts :

Influenza-like Illness (ILI)

PSSS, EPI - WK 35, 2022 Influenza-like Illness (ILI) cases compared to WK 34, 2022 ILI cases are as tabulated as below for comparison. For an added perspective on the figures and trends percentage, country sentinel sites reporting for WKs 34 & 35 are also shown. Please refer Seasonal Influenzafor regional updates.

Actual increase in the number of ILI cases is seen in CNMI, Tonga, Kiribati and Cook Islands.

Reduction in the number of ILI cases is seen in New Caledonia, Palau and Wallis & Futuna. The decrease seen in Vanuatu, Samoa and Fiji may be due to the decreased number of sites reporting for the week.

No ILI cases were reported from Niue, Pitcairn Islands and Tokelau for the week.

No reports were available from French Polynesia, FSM, RMI, Tuvalu and Solomon Islands for the week.

American Samoa, Guam and Nauru have not participated in the surveillance.