Pacific Syndromic Surveillance System Weekly Bulletin / Système de Surveillance Syndromique dans le Pacifique - Bulletin Hebdomadaire: W34 2022 (Aug 22-Aug 28)

AFR: Fiji (3 cases), CNMI (3 cases), Palau (2 cases), Wallis & Futuna (1 case)

COVID-19 : Cook Islands, CNMI, Niue, Palau

Dengue-like Illness (DLI) : Solomon Islands

Influenza-like Illness (ILI)

PSSS, EPI - WK 34, 2022 Influenza-like Illness (ILI) cases compared to WK 33, 2022 ILI cases are as tabulated as below for comparison. For an added perspective on the figures and trends percentage, country sentinel sites reporting for WKs 33 & 34 are also shown. Please refer Seasonal Influenza for regional updates.

Actual increase in the number of ILI cases is seen in CNMI, Fiji and Samoa.

Reduction in the number of ILI cases is seen in New Caledonia, Kiribati, Palau, Wallis & Futuna, Solomon Islands and Niue.

No ILI cases were reported from Cook Islands, Niue, Pitcairn Islands and Tokelau for the week.

No reports were available from French Polynesia, FSM, RMI, Tuvalu, Tonga and Vanuatu for the week.

American Samoa, Guam and Nauru have not participated in the surveillance.

Surveillance figures are not intended to capture all country cases but to describe trends over time and are invaluable when trends rise beyond country baselines which should then trigger alerts and timely actions to characterize the actual nature and magnitude of the disease.

SARI (Severe Acute Respiratory Illness)

Severe acute respiratory illness (SARI) as reported from sentinel surveillance (4/18) sites through PSSS.

COVID -19

As of September 01, 2022 a total of 608,373,606 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed including 6,497,007 (1%) deaths and 584,643,712(99%) recoveries from 215 Countries and Territories. Out of this, currently 17,190,029(99.8%) are mild cases and 42,858 (0.2%) are serious cases.

As of September 01, 2022, in the Western Pacific Region, there were 84,371,498 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 260,364 deaths.

Pacific Island Countries COVID-19 situation report as follows:

This guidance includes, 1) updated WHO case and contact definitions, priority groups and settings in line with the latest contact tracing and quarantine guidance, 2) updates of core and enhanced surveillance objectives and methods in various settings, including environmental and animal surveillance, 3) updated guidance on surveillance of SARS-CoV-2 variants, and 4) updates of COVID-19 surveillance reporting requirements to WHO, which includes the addition of new ICU admissions for COVID-19 treatment

