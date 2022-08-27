Pacific Syndromic Surveillance System Weekly Bulletin / Système de Surveillance Syndromique dans le Pacifique - Bulletin Hebdomadaire: W33 2022 (Aug 15-Aug 21)

Alerts :

Influenza-like Illness (ILI)

PSSS, EPI - WK 33, 2022 Influenza-like Illness (ILI) cases compared to WK 32, 2022 ILI cases are as tabulated as below for comparison. For an added perspective on the figures and trends percentage, country sentinel sites reporting for WKs 32 & 33 are also shown. Please refer Seasonal Influenza for regional updates.

Actual increase in the number of ILI cases is seen in Samoa and Palau for the week. The increase seen in Solomon Islands and Vanuatu may be due to the increased number of sites reporting for the week.

Reduction in the number of ILI cases is seen in CNMI and Fiji. The decrease seen in New Caledonia may be due to the decreased number of sites reporting for the week.

No ILI cases were reported from Pitcairn Islands and Tokelau for the week.

No reports were available from French Polynesia, FSM, RMI, Kiribati, Tuvalu, Tonga and Wallis & Futuna and Cook Islands for the week.

American Samoa, Guam and Nauru have not participated in the surveillance.