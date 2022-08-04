Pacific Syndromic Surveillance System Weekly Bulletin / Système de Surveillance Syndromique dans le Pacifique - Bulletin Hebdomadaire: W29 2022 (Jul 31 - Aug 06)

Alerts :

AFR: Fiji (8 cases), CNMI (11 cases), Vanuatu ( cases)

COVID-19 : Fiji, Cook Islands, CNMI, Tuvalu, Niue, Samoa Influenza-like Illness (ILI)

PSSS, EPI - WK 30, 2022 Influenza-like Illness (ILI) cases compared to WK 29, 2022 ILI cases are as tabulated as below for comparison. For an added perspective on the figures and trends percentage, country sentinel sites reporting for WKs 29 & 30 are also shown. Please refer Seasonal Influenza for regional updates.

Actual increase in the number of ILI cases is seen in RMI, Vanuatu, Wallis & Futuna, CNMI and Niue for the week. The increase seen in Solomon Islands may be due to the increased number of sites reported for the week.

A reduction of ILI cases were seen in Kiribati and Samoa. The decrease seen in Fiji Islands may be due to the decreased number of sites reported for the week.

No ILI cases reported from Pitcairn Islands and Cook Islands for the week.

No reports were available from French Polynesia, FSM, Palau, Tokelau, Tuvalu, Tonga and New Caledonia for the week.

American Samoa, Guam and Nauru have not participated in the surveillance.

Surveillance figures are not intended to capture all country cases but to describe trends over time and are invaluable when trends rise beyond country baselines which should then trigger alerts and timely actions to characterize the actual nature and magnitude of the disease.

Palau: No report has been received for the week.

Vanuatu and Wallis & Futuna have reported increasing ILI cases for the week but no further information on laboratory confirm cases Samoa reported decrease in ILI and no report of laboratory confirmed cases.

American Samoa, Department of Health has alerted through public media an ILI outbreak and informed the public of necessary treatment, testing and control measures Kiribati has reported a decline in ILI cases for the week but no laboratory confirmed cases were reported Maintaining surveillance of influenza and monitoring SARS-CoV-2 adapting Global Influenza Surveillance and Response System (GISRS) and sentinel systems during the COVID-19 pandemic: Interim guidance WHO guidelines for the implementation of the Influenza and SARS-CoV-2 Multiplex RT PCR Assay into the influenza and COVID-19 integrated surveillance Refer here SARI (Severe Acute Respiratory Illness)

Severe acute respiratory illness (SARI) as reported from sentinel surveillance (4/18) sites through PSSS.

COVID -19

As of August 04, 2022 a total of 585,849,467 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed including 6,429,217 (1%) deaths and 556,333,163(99%) recoveries from 215 Countries and Territories. Out of this, currently 23,043,380(99.8%) are mild cases and 43,707 (0.2%) are serious cases.

As of August 04, 2022, in the Western Pacific Region, there were 73,284,448 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 246,941 deaths.

Pacific Island Countries COVID-19 situation report as follows: