Pacific Syndromic Surveillance System Weekly Bulletin / Système de Surveillance Syndromique dans le Pacifique - Bulletin Hebdomadaire: W29 2022 (Jul 18-Jul 24)

Alerts :

AFR: Fiji (13 cases), CNMI (11 cases)

COVID-19 : Fiji, Cook Islands, CNMI, Palau, Pitcairn Islands

Dengue-like Illness (DLI): Wallis & Futuna

Influenza-like Illness (ILI)

PSSS, EPI - WK 29, 2022 Influenza-like Illness (ILI) cases compared to WK 28, 2022 ILI cases are as tabulated as below for comparison. For an added perspective on the figures and trends percentage, country sentinel sites reporting for WKs 28 & 29 are also shown. Please refer Seasonal Influenza for regional updates

Actual increase in the number of ILI cases is seen in Kiribati, Wallis & Futuna, Fiji, New Caledonia and RMI for the week. The increase seen in Fiji and New Caledonia may be due to the increased number of sites reported for the week.

A reduction of ILI cases were seen in Palau, Solomon Islands, Pitcairn Islands, CNMI and Cook Islands. The decrease seen in Solomon Islands may be due to the decreased number of sites reported for the week.

No ILI cases reported from Niue and Tokelau I for the week.

No reports were available from French Polynesia, FSM, Tuvalu, Vanuatu, Tonga and Samoa for the week.

American Samoa, Guam and Nauru have not participated in the surveillance.

Surveillance figures are not intended to capture all country cases but to describe trends over time and are invaluable when trends rise beyond country baselines which should then trigger alerts and timely actions to characterize the actual nature and magnitude of the disease.

Palau: On 27 July 2022, the Ministry of Health updated the current influenza A outbreak through social media that the outbreak has begun to decline from last week's peak. From June 22 - July 24, 2022 a total of 145 confirmed Influenza A virus and a few coinfection with COVID -19 were reported. Most of these cases were seen among the children and elderly. The ministry continues to alert the public since the outpatient surge remains high for ILI cases.

Vanuatu is experiencing a surge of ILI cases in their health facilities. Laboratory testing has confirmed Influenza A circulation in their community.

Samoa for influenza A and B after increasing ILI was seen in outpatients and laboratory confirmed cases.