Pacific Syndromic Surveillance System Weekly Bulletin / Système de Surveillance Syndromique dans le Pacifique - Bulletin Hebdomadaire: W28 2022 (Jul 11-Jul 17)

AFR: Fiji (19 cases), CNMI (9 cases), Palau (1)

COVID-19 : Cook Islands, CNMI, Palau, Pitcairn Islands

Influenza-like Illness (ILI): Palau

Influenza-like Illness (ILI)

PSSS, EPI - WK 28, 2022 Influenza-like Illness (ILI) cases compared to WK 27, 2022 ILI cases are as tabulated as below for comparison. For an added perspective on the figures and trends percentage, country sentinel sites reporting for WKs 27 & 28 are also shown. Please refer Seasonal Influenza for regional updates

Actual increase in the number of ILI cases is seen in Samoa, Palau, Kiribati, Wallis & Futuna, Pitcairn Islands, Cook Islands and RMI for the week.

A reduction of ILI cases were seen in Fiji and Solomon Islands. The decrease seen in New Caledonia and Vanuatu may be due to the increased number of sites reported for the week.

No changes in ILI numbers from CNMI for the week.

No reports were available from French Polynesia, FSM, Tuvalu, Tokelau, Tonga, and Niue for the week. American Samoa, Guam and Nauru have not participated in the surveillance.

Surveillance figures are not intended to capture all country cases but to describe trends over time and are invaluable when trends rise beyond country baselines which should then trigger alerts and timely actions to characterize the actual nature and magnitude of the disease.

Influenza A and B in Samoa: As of 12th July 2022, the Pacific Epidemic and Emerging disease alerts map marked a red alert for Samoa for influenza A and B after increasing ILI was seen in outpatients and laboratory confirmed cases. The Ministry of Health has issued a second warning for influenza virus through the public media. The increase in cases of the influenza have been detected since June and compared with the past two years. Further verification will be provided by health authorities. Source

Australia : As of 6th July 2022, Australian influenza surveillance has reported from mid-April 2022, the weekly number of notifications of laboratory-confirmed influenza reported has exceeded the 5 year average. A total of 187,431 notifications of laboratory-confirmed influenza, 113 influenza-associated deaths have been notified to the NNDSS. 82.8% of notifications of laboratory-confirmed influenza reported to the NNDSS were influenza A, of which 94.6% were influenza A (not subtyped), 0.8% were influenza A(H1N1), and 4.6% were influenza A(H3N2). Influenza B accounted for 0.1% of notifications, less than 0.1% were A&B co-infections, and 17.2% were untyped. Source

Palau is experiencing a surge of ILI cases in their health facilities. Laboratory testing has confirmed Influenza A circulation in their community. PSSS will acquire more information on current influenza status from the country

Maintaining surveillance of influenza and monitoring SARS-CoV-2 adapting Global Influenza Surveillance and Response System (GISRS) and sentinel systems during the COVID-19 pandemic: Interim guidance

WHO guidelines for the implementation of the Influenza and SARS-CoV-2 Multiplex RT PCR Assay into the influenza and COVID-19 integrated surveillance Refer here

SARI (Severe Acute Respiratory Illness)

Severe acute respiratory illness (SARI) as reported from sentinel surveillance (5/18) sites through PSSS.

COVID -19