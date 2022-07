Pacific Syndromic Surveillance System Weekly Bulletin / Système de Surveillance Syndromique dans le Pacifique - Bulletin Hebdomadaire: W27 2022 (Jul 04-Jul 10)

Alerts :

AFR: Fiji (31 cases), CNMI (4 cases),Wallis & Futuna (2 cases) and Vanuatu (2 cases)

COVID-19 : Cook Islands, CNMI, Palau

Influenza-like Illness (ILI): Palau

Dengue-like Illness (DLI): Solomon Islands

Influenza-like Illness (ILI)

PSSS, EPI - WK 27, 2022 Influenza-like Illness (ILI) cases compared to WK 26, 2022 ILI cases are as tabulated as below for comparison. For an added perspective on the figures and trends percentage, country sentinel sites reporting for WKs 26 & 27 are also shown. Please refer Seasonal Influenza for regional updates