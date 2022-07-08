Pacific Syndromic Surveillance System Weekly Bulletin / Système de Surveillance Syndromique dans le Pacifique - Bulletin Hebdomadaire: W26 2022 (Jun 27-Jul 03)

Alerts :
-
AFR: Fiji (17 cases), CNMI (2 case)
-
COVID-19 : Cook Islands, CNMI
-
ILI: Wallis & Futuna
Influenza-like Illness (ILI)
-
PSSS, EPI - WK 26, 2022 Influenza-like Illness (ILI) cases compared to WK 25, 2022 ILI cases are as tabulated as below for comparison. For an added perspective on the figures and trends percentage, country sentinel sites reporting for WKs 25 & 26 are also shown. Please refer Seasonal Influenza for regional updates.
-
Actual increase in the number of ILI cases is seen in New Caledonia, Wallis & Futuna, Niue, Palau and Cook Islands for the week. The increase seen in Fiji may be due to the increased number of sites reported for the week. A reduction of ILI cases were seen Solomon Islands for the week.
-
Nil ILI cases were reported for the week from and RMI, FSM and Tokelau.
-
No reports were available from French Polynesia, Kiribati, Pitcairn Islands, Tuvalu, Tonga, Samoa and Vanuatu for the week.
-
American Samoa, Guam and Nauru have not participated in the surveillance.
-
Surveillance figures are not intended to capture all country cases but to describe trends over time and are invaluable when trends rise beyond country baselines which should then trigger alerts and timely actions to characterize the actual nature and magnitude of the disease.
- Maintaining surveillance of influenza and monitoring SARS-CoV-2 adapting Global Influenza Surveillance and Response System (GISRS) and sentinel systems during the COVID-19 pandemic: Interim guidance
- WHO guidelines for the implementation of the Influenza and SARS-CoV-2 Multiplex RT-PCR Assay into the influenza and COVID-19 integrated surveillance Refer here
SARI (Severe Acute Respiratory Illness)
- Severe acute respiratory illness (SARI) as reported from sentinel surveillance (2/18) sites through PSSS.
COVID -19
-
As of July 08, 2022 a total of 558,432,055 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed including 6,368,759 (1%) deaths and 531,973,838 (99%) recoveries from 215 Countries and Territories. Out of this, currently 20,051,793(99.8%) are mild cases and 37,665 (0.2%) are serious cases.
-
As of July 07, 2022, in the Western Pacific Region, there were 65,023,004 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 239,695 deaths
-
Pacific Island Countries COVID-19 situation report as follows:
-
Pacific dashboard COVID-19 can be accessed here. Refer to weekly situation report for the most recent developments in the regional response.
-
Following the