Pacific Syndromic Surveillance System Weekly Bulletin / Système de Surveillance Syndromique dans le Pacifique - Bulletin Hebdomadaire: W26 2022 (Jun 27-Jul 03)

Alerts :

Influenza-like Illness (ILI)

PSSS, EPI - WK 26, 2022 Influenza-like Illness (ILI) cases compared to WK 25, 2022 ILI cases are as tabulated as below for comparison. For an added perspective on the figures and trends percentage, country sentinel sites reporting for WKs 25 & 26 are also shown. Please refer Seasonal Influenza for regional updates.

Actual increase in the number of ILI cases is seen in New Caledonia, Wallis & Futuna, Niue, Palau and Cook Islands for the week. The increase seen in Fiji may be due to the increased number of sites reported for the week. A reduction of ILI cases were seen Solomon Islands for the week.

Nil ILI cases were reported for the week from and RMI, FSM and Tokelau.

No reports were available from French Polynesia, Kiribati, Pitcairn Islands, Tuvalu, Tonga, Samoa and Vanuatu for the week.

American Samoa, Guam and Nauru have not participated in the surveillance.