Pacific Syndromic Surveillance System Weekly Bulletin / Système de Surveillance Syndromique dans le Pacifique - Bulletin Hebdomadaire: W25 2022 (Jun 20-Jun 26)

Alerts :

AFR: Fiji (23 cases), Vanuatu (3 Cases), Wallis & Futuna(1 case), CNMI (1 case)

COVID-19 : Cook Islands, Fiji, Palau, Vanuatu

Influenza-like Illness (ILI)

PSSS, EPI - WK 25, 2022

Influenza-like Illness (ILI) cases compared to WK 24, 2022 ILI cases are as tabulated as below for comparison. For an added perspective on the figures and trends percentage, country sentinel sites reporting for WKs 24 & 25 are also shown. Please refer Seasonal Influenza for regional updates

Actual increase in the number of ILI cases is seen in Kiribati, CNMI, RMI and Cook Islands for the week. The increase seen in New Caledonia may be due to the increased number of sites reported for the week.

A reduction of ILI cases were seen in Wallis & Futuna, Vanuatu, Palau and Niue for the week. The decrease seen - in Fiji, Solomon Islands and FSM may be due to the decreased number of sites reported for the week.

Nil ILI cases were reported for the week from and Pitcairn Islands and Tokelau.

No reports were available from French Polynesia, Tuvalu, Tonga and Samoa for the week.

American Samoa, Guam and Nauru have not participated in the surveillance.

Surveillance figures are not intended to capture all country cases but to describe trends over time and are invaluable when trends rise beyond country baselines which should then trigger alerts and timely actions to characterize the actual nature and magnitude of the disease.

Maintaining surveillance of influenza and monitoring SARS-CoV-2 adapting Global Influenza Surveillance and Response System (GISRS) and sentinel systems during the COVID-19 pandemic: Interim guidance

WHO guidelines for the implementation of the Influenza and SARS-CoV-2 Multiplex RT-PCR Assay into the influenza and COVID-19 integrated surveillance. Refer here

SARI (Severe Acute Respiratory Illness)

Severe acute respiratory illness (SARI) as reported from sentinel surveillance (3/18) sites through PSSS.

COVID -19

As of July 01, 2022 a total of 552,586,175 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed including 6,357,864 (1%) deaths and 527,776,684 (99%) recoveries from 215 Countries and Territories. Out of this, currently 18,414,797 (99.8%) are mild cases and 36,830 (0.2%) are serious cases.

As of June 30, 2022, in the Western Pacific Region, there were 64,063,684 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 238,315 deaths.

Pacific Island Countries COVID-19 situation report as follows: