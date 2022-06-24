Pacific Syndromic Surveillance System Weekly Bulletin / Système de Surveillance Syndromique dans le Pacifique - Bulletin Hebdomadaire: W24 2022 (Jun 13-Jun 19)

Alerts :

AFR: Fiji , Vanuatu, CNMI

COVID-19 : Cook Islands, Niue, CNMI

Prolong Fever: Solomon Islands

Influenza-like Illness (ILI)

PSSS, EPI - WK 24, 2022 Influenza-like Illness (ILI) cases compared to WK 23, 2022 ILI cases are as tabulated as below for comparison. For an added perspective on the figures and trends percentage, country sentinel sites reporting for WKs 23 & 24 are also shown.

Actual increase in the number of ILI cases is seen in Vanuatu, New Caledonia, Solomon Islands, Fiji, Niue and FSM.

A reduction of ILI cases were seen in RMI, and Wallis & Futuna for the week.

Nil ILI cases were reported for the week from and Pitcairn Islands, Cook Islands, Tokelau and RMI.

No reports were available from Palau, French Polynesia, Tuvalu, Tonga and Samoa for the week.

American Samoa, Guam and Nauru have not participated in the surveillance.

Surveillance figures are not intended to capture all country cases but to describe trends over time and are invaluable when trends rise beyond country baselines which should then trigger alerts and timely actions to characterize the actual nature and magnitude of the disease.

Maintaining surveillance of influenza and monitoring SARS-CoV-2 adapting Global Influenza Surveillance and Response System (GISRS) and sentinel systems during the COVID-19 pandemic: Interim guidance

WHO guidelines for the implementation of the Influenza and SARS-CoV-2 Multiplex RT-PCR Assay into the influenza and COVID-19 integrated surveillance Refer here

SARI (Severe Acute Respiratory Illness)

Severe acute respiratory illness (SARI) as reported from sentinel surveillance (3/18) sites through PSSS.

COVID -19

As of June 23, 2022 a total of 547,261,113 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed including 6,347,169 (1%) deaths and 522,561,916 (99%) recoveries from 215 Countries and Territories. Out of this, currently 18,315,727 (99.8%) are mild cases and 36,301 (0.2%) are serious cases.

As of June 23, 2022, in the Western Pacific Region, there were 63,283,712 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 236,693 deaths.

Pacific Island Countries COVID-19 situation report as follows:

Pacific dashboard COVID-19 can be accessed here. Refer to weekly situation report for the most recent developments in the regional response.

Website - Moving from pandemic response to sustained management of COVID-19 in the Western Pacific Region

Multi-country monkeypox

As of 23 June 2022, more than 3,200 confirmed cases of monkeypox including one death have been reported from 42 countries and more than 80% of cases are from European Region. 99% are reported in men aged 0 to 65 years (median age 37 years), of which most self-identify as men who have sex with other men.

There have been 8 cases (5 in New South Wales and 3 in Victoria) of monkeypox identified in Australia since 20 May 2022 ( no new cases) Meanwhile, Africa](https://apnews.com/article/monkeypox-treatment-africa-inequities-004e53968120eaeda117b5b792d95807) has already seen more than 1,400 cases this year, including 62 deaths. Link

