Pacific Syndromic Surveillance System Weekly Bulletin / Système de Surveillance Syndromique dans le Pacifique - Bulletin Hebdomadaire: W24 2022 (Jun 05-Jun 11)

Alerts :

COVID-19 – Cook Islands, Fiji, Vanuatu, Palau and Tuvalu

Influenza-like Illness (ILI)

PSSS, EPI - WK 22, 2022 Influenza-like Illness (ILI) cases compared to WK 21, 2022 ILI cases are as tabulated as below for comparison. For an added perspective on the figures and trends percentage, country sentinel sites reporting for WKs 21 & 22 are also shown.

Actual increase in the number of ILI cases is seen in Vanuatu, Kiribati, RMI, FSM and Palau.

A reduction of ILI cases were seen in CNMI for the week. The decrease seen in Solomon Islands and New Caledonia may be due to the decreased number of sites reported for the week.

Nil ILI cases were reported for the week from Tuvalu, Tokelau and Pitcairn Islands.

No reports were available from Fiji, W&F, French Polynesia, Tonga and Samoa for the week.

American Samoa, Guam and Nauru have not participated in the surveillance.

Surveillance figures are not intended to capture all country cases but to describe trends over time and are invaluable when trends rise beyond country baselines which should then trigger alerts and timely actions to characterize the actual nature and magnitude of the disease.

Maintaining surveillance of influenza and monitoring SARS-CoV-2 adapting Global Influenza Surveillance and Response System (GISRS) and sentinel systems during the COVID-19 pandemic:

Interim guidance

o WHO guidelines for the implementation of the Influenza and SARS-CoV-2 Multiplex RT-PCR Assay into the influenza and COVID-19 integrated surveillance Refer here

COVID -19

As of June 09, 2022 a total of 538,563,517 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed including 6,327,685 (1%) deaths and 511,682,992 (99%) recoveries from 215 Countries and Territories. Out of this, currently 20,516,161 (99.8%) are mild cases and 36,679 (0.2%) are serious cases.

As of June 09, 2022, in the Western Pacific Region, there were 61,589,147 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 233,099 deaths.

Pacific Island Countries COVID-19 situation report as follows:

Pacific dashboard COVID-19 can be accessed here.

Following the 11th IHR Emergency Committee for COVID-19 on 11 April 2022, the Director-General confirmed that the COVID-19 pandemic continues to constitute a PHEIC, and issued the following new Temporary Recommendations for States Parties (SP) in relation to International Traffic: link

Multi-country monkeypox

As of 8 June 2022, 1217 Laboratory confirmed cases and three probable cases of monkeypox have been reported from countries where monkeypox is not usually or had not previously been reported. No deaths have been reported . The majority of cases (87%) are from the European Region. The rest of the confirmed cases are from the Americas region (141), Eastern Mediterranean Region (14) and Western Pacific Region (6). The African region reported 59 confirmed cases and 1536 suspected cases with 72 deaths. Laboratory strengthening in endemic countries is a priority to enable confirmation of suspected cases. For more information on clinical presentation, public health response and WHO advice; please refer to the Link attached here. LinK

WHO has developed the following interim guidance documents: