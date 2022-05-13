Fiji + 22 more
Pacific Syndromic Surveillance System Weekly Bulletin / Système de Surveillance Syndromique dans le Pacifique - Bulletin Hebdomadaire: W18 2022 (May 02-May 08)
Alerts :
- COVID-19 – Cook Islands, Fiji, Vanuatu, Palau and Solomon Islands
- Acute Fever and Rash (AFR) – FSM, CNMI and Vanuatu
- Prolong Fever – Vanuatu
- Diarrhea - Vanuatu
Influenza-like Illness (ILI)
PSSS, EPI - WK 18, 2022 Influenza-like Illness (ILI) cases compared to WK 17, 2022 ILI cases are as tabulated as below for comparison. For an added perspective on the figures and trends percentage, country sentinel sites reporting for WKs 17 & 18 are also shown.
- Actual increase in the number of ILI cases is seen in Fiji, Wallis & Futuna and Niue.
- A reduction of ILI cases were seen in Vanuatu, Kiribati, CNMI and Palau for the week. The increase seen in New Caledonia and Solomon Islands may be due to the increased number of sites reported for the week.
- Nil ILI cases were reported for the week from the Cook Islands.
- No reports were available from French Polynesia, Tokelau, Pitcairn Islands, Tonga, RMI, Tuvalu, and Samoa for the week.
- American Samoa, Guam and Nauru have not participated in the surveillance.
- Surveillance figures are not intended to capture all country cases but to describe trends over time and are invaluable when trends rise beyond country baselines which should then trigger alerts and timely actions to characterize the actual nature and magnitude of the disease.
- Maintaining surveillance of influenza and monitoring SARS-CoV-2 adapting Global Influenza Surveillance and - Response System (GISRS) and sentinel systems during the COVID-19 pandemic: Interim guidance
- WHO guidelines for the implementation of the Influenza and SARS-CoV-2 Multiplex RT-PCR Assay into the influenza and COVID-19 integrated surveillance Refer here
- The Australian Science Media Centre recently hosted a background briefing on Influenza in times of COVID. Please refer here
SARI (Severe Acute Respiratory Illness)
Severe acute respiratory illness (SARI) as reported from sentinel surveillance (4/18) sites through PSSS.
COVID -19
- As of May 05, 2022 a total of 519,779,455 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed including 6,284,636 (1%) deaths and 474,544,417 (99%) recoveries from 215 Countries and Territories. Out of this, currently 38,911,217 (99.9%) are mild cases and 39,185 (0.1%) are serious cases.
- As of May 12, 2022, in the Western Pacific Region, there were 56,644,385 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 227,124 deaths.
- Pacific Island Countries COVID-19 situation report as follows: