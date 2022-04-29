Fiji + 22 more
Pacific Syndromic Surveillance System Weekly Bulletin / Système de Surveillance Syndromique dans le Pacifique - Bulletin Hebdomadaire: W16 2022 (Apr 18-Apr 24)
Alerts :
COVID-19 – Cook Islands, Fiji, FSM, Palau
Acute Fever and Rash (AFR) – Fiji, Kiribati
Influenza-like Illness (ILI) - Kiribati
Influenza-like Illness (ILI)
PSSS, EPI - WK 16, 2022 Influenza-like Illness (ILI) cases compared to WK 15, 2022 ILI cases are as tabulated as below for comparison. For an added perspective on the figures and trends percentage, country sentinel sites reporting for WKs 15 & 16 are also shown.
- Actual increase in the number of ILI cases is seen in Kiribati and Fiji. The increase seen in New Caledonia and FSM may be due to the increased number of sites reported for the week.
- A reduction of ILI cases were seen in CNMI for the week.
- No changes were seen to the number of ILI cases in Palau for the week.
- Nil ILI cases were reported for the week from the Cook Islands, Niue, Pitcairn Islands, RMI and Tokelau
- No reports were available from French Polynesia, Solomon Islands, Wallis & Futuna, Tonga, Vanuatu, Tuvalu, and Samoa for the week.
- American Samoa, Guam and Nauru have not participated in the surveillance.
- Surveillance figures are not intended to capture all country cases but to describe trends over time and are invaluable when trends rise beyond country baselines which should then trigger alerts and timely actions to characterize the actual nature and magnitude of the disease.
Maintaining surveillance of influenza and monitoring SARS-CoV-2 adapting Global Influenza Surveillance and Response System (GISRS) and sentinel systems during the COVID-19 pandemic: Interim guidance
WHO guidelines for the implementation of the Influenza and SARS-CoV-2 Multiplex RT-PCR Assay into the influenza and COVID-19 integrated surveillance Refer here
The Australian Science Media Centre recently hosted a background briefing on Influenza in times of COVID. Please refer here
COVID -19
As of April 28, 2022 a total of 512,020,585 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed including 6,255,478 (1%) deaths and 465,777,479 (99%) recoveries from 215 Countries and Territories. Out of this, currently 39,945,580 (99.9%) are mild cases and 42,048 (0.1%) are serious cases.
As of April 28, 2022, in the Western Pacific Region, there were 54,185,355 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 224,175 deaths.
Pacific Island Countries COVID-19 situation report as follows: