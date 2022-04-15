Pacific Syndromic Surveillance System Weekly Bulletin / Système de Surveillance Syndromique dans le Pacifique - Bulletin Hebdomadaire: W15 2022 (Apr 04-Apr 10)

Alerts :

COVID-19 – Cook Islands, Fiji, Niue, Solomon Islands and Vanuatu

Acute Fever and Rash (AFR) – Fiji

Influenza-like Illness (ILI)

PSSS, EPI - WK 14, 2022 Influenza-like Illness (ILI) cases compared to WK 13, 2022 ILI cases are as tabulated as below for comparison. For an added perspective on the figures and trends percentage, country sentinel sites reporting for WKs 13 & 14 are also shown.

Actual increase in the number of ILI cases is seen in FSM and Tuvalu. The increase seen in Solomon Islands be due to the increased number of sites reported for the week.

A reduction of ILI cases were seen in and Kiribati, Vanuatu, Fiji, CNMI, Niue, RMI and Cook Islands for the week. The decrease seen in New Caledonia be due to the decreased number of sites reported for the week.

No changes were seen to the number of ILI cases in RMI for the week.

Nil ILI cases were reported for the week from the Niue and Cook Islands.

No reports were available from French Polynesia, Wallis & Futuna, Palau, Tokelau, Pitcairn Islands, Tonga and Samoa for the week.

American Samoa, Guam and Nauru have not participated in the surveillance.

Surveillance figures are not intended to capture all country cases but to describe trends over time and are invaluable when trends rise beyond country baselines which should then trigger alerts and timely actions to characterize the actual nature and magnitude of the disease.

Maintaining surveillance of influenza and monitoring SARS-CoV-2 adapting Global Influenza Surveillance and Response System (GISRS) and sentinel systems during the COVID-19 pandemic: Interim guidance WHO guidelines for the implementation of the Influenza and SARS-CoV-2 Multiplex RT-PCR Assay into the influenza and COVID-19 integrated surveillance Refer here

The Australian Science Media Centre recently hosted a background briefing on Influenza in times of COVID. Please refer here

SARI (Severe Acute Respiratory Illness)

Severe acute respiratory illness (SARI) as reported from sentinel surveillance (4/18) sites through PSSS.

COVID -19

As of April 14, 2022 a total of 502,503,053 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed including 6,216,023 (1%) deaths and 452,805,609 (99%) recoveries from 215 Countries and Territories. Out of this, currently 43,438,313 (99.9%) are mild cases and 43,108 (0.1%) are serious cases.

As of April 14, 2022, in the Western Pacific Region, there were 51,151,175 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 219,313 deaths.

Pacific Island Countries COVID-19 situation report as follows: