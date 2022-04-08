Fiji + 22 more
Pacific Syndromic Surveillance System Weekly Bulletin / Système de Surveillance Syndromique dans le Pacifique - Bulletin Hebdomadaire: W13 2022 (Mar 28-Apr 03)
Attachments
Alerts :
- COVID-19 – Cook Islands, Fiji, Niue, Palau, Solomon Islands and Vanuatu
- Acute Fever and Rash (AFR) – CNMI
- Dengue Like Illness: Palau
- Diarrhea : Kiribati
Influenza-like Illness (ILI)
PSSS, EPI - WK 13, 2022 Influenza-like Illness (ILI) cases compared to WK 12, 2022 ILI cases are as tabulated as below for comparison. For an added perspective on the figures and trends percentage, country sentinel sites reporting for WKs 12 & 13 are also shown.
Actual increase in the number of ILI cases is seen in Kiribati, Vanuatu, Niue, Palau, CNMI and Solomon Islands . The increase seen in FSM and New Caledonia may be due to the increased number of sites reported for the week.
A reduction of ILI cases were seen in and Fiji, RMI and Cook Islands for the week.
No reports were available from French Polynesia, Wallis & Futuna, Tuvalu, Tokelau, Pitcairn Islands Tonga and Samoa for the week.
American Samoa, Guam and Nauru have not participated in the surveillance.
Surveillance figures are not intended to capture all country cases but to describe trends over time and are invaluable when trends rise beyond country baselines which should then trigger alerts and timely actions to characterize the actual nature and magnitude of the disease.
Maintaining surveillance of influenza and monitoring SARS-CoV-2 adapting Global Influenza Surveillance and Response System (GISRS) and sentinel systems during the COVID-19 pandemic: Interim guidance
WHO guidelines for the implementation of the Influenza and SARS-CoV-2 Multiplex RT-PCR Assay into the influenza and COVID-19 integrated surveillance Refer here
The Australian Science Media Centre recently hosted a background briefing on Influenza in times of COVID. Please refer here
SARI (Severe Acute Respiratory Illness)
Severe acute respiratory illness (SARI) as reported from sentinel surveillance (4/18) sites through PSSS.
COVID -19
- As of April 07, 2022 a total of 496,132,996 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed including 6,194,156 (1%) deaths and 431,750,793(99%) recoveries from 215 Countries and Territories. Out of this, currently 58,133,576 (99.9%) are mild cases and 54,471 (0.1%) are serious cases.
- As of April 07, 2022, in the Western Pacific Region, there were 48,723,983 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 215,297 deaths.
- Pacific Island Countries COVID-19 situation report as follows: