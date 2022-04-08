Pacific Syndromic Surveillance System Weekly Bulletin / Système de Surveillance Syndromique dans le Pacifique - Bulletin Hebdomadaire: W13 2022 (Mar 28-Apr 03)

Alerts :

Influenza-like Illness (ILI)

PSSS, EPI - WK 13, 2022 Influenza-like Illness (ILI) cases compared to WK 12, 2022 ILI cases are as tabulated as below for comparison. For an added perspective on the figures and trends percentage, country sentinel sites reporting for WKs 12 & 13 are also shown.

Actual increase in the number of ILI cases is seen in Kiribati, Vanuatu, Niue, Palau, CNMI and Solomon Islands . The increase seen in FSM and New Caledonia may be due to the increased number of sites reported for the week.

A reduction of ILI cases were seen in and Fiji, RMI and Cook Islands for the week.

No reports were available from French Polynesia, Wallis & Futuna, Tuvalu, Tokelau, Pitcairn Islands Tonga and Samoa for the week.

American Samoa, Guam and Nauru have not participated in the surveillance.

Surveillance figures are not intended to capture all country cases but to describe trends over time and are invaluable when trends rise beyond country baselines which should then trigger alerts and timely actions to characterize the actual nature and magnitude of the disease.

Maintaining surveillance of influenza and monitoring SARS-CoV-2 adapting Global Influenza Surveillance and Response System (GISRS) and sentinel systems during the COVID-19 pandemic: Interim guidance

WHO guidelines for the implementation of the Influenza and SARS-CoV-2 Multiplex RT-PCR Assay into the influenza and COVID-19 integrated surveillance Refer here