Pacific Syndromic Surveillance System Weekly Bulletin / Système de Surveillance Syndromique dans le Pacifique - Bulletin Hebdomadaire: W12 2022 (Mar 21-Mar 27)

Alerts :

Influenza-like Illness (ILI)

PSSS, EPI - WK 12, 2022 Influenza-like Illness (ILI) cases compared to WK 11, 2022 ILI cases are as tabulated as below for comparison. For an added perspective on the figures and trends percentage, country sentinel sites reporting for WKs 11 & 12 are also shown.

Actual increase in the number of ILI cases is seen in Cook Islands and RMI. The increase seen in Vanuatu may be due to the increased number of sites reported for the week.

A reduction of ILI cases were seen in New Caledonia, Kiribati, Solomon Islands and Fiji for the week. The decrease seen in New Caledonia and FSM may be due to the decreased number of sites reported for the week.

Nil ILI cases were reported for the week from the Niue, Pitcairn Islands and Palau

No reports were available from French Polynesia, Wallis & Futuna, Tuvalu, Tokelau, CNMI, Tonga and Samoa for the week.

American Samoa, Guam and Nauru have not participated in the surveillance.

Surveillance figures are not intended to capture all country cases but to describe trends over time and are invaluable when trends rise beyond country baselines which should then trigger alerts and timely actions to characterize the actual nature and magnitude of the disease.

Maintaining surveillance of influenza and monitoring SARS-CoV-2 adapting Global Influenza Surveillance and Response System (GISRS) and sentinel systems during the COVID-19 pandemic: Interim guidance