Pacific Syndromic Surveillance System Weekly Bulletin / Système de Surveillance Syndromique dans le Pacifique - Bulletin Hebdomadaire: W11 2022 (Mar 14-Mar 20)
Alerts :
- COVID-19 – Cook Islands, Fiji, Palau and Solomon Islands
- **Acute Fever and Rash (AFR) - **Fiji
Influenza-like Illness (ILI)
PSSS, EPI - WK 11, 2022 Influenza-like Illness (ILI) cases compared to WK 10, 2022 ILI cases are as tabulated as below for comparison. For an added perspective on the figures and trends percentage, country sentinel sites reporting for WKs 10 & 11 are also shown.
Actual increases in the number of ILI cases is seen in New Caledonia, Kiribati, Solomon Islands and Wallis & Futuna.
Influenza type A(H3) viruses were most frequently detected in Fiji, New Caledonia and French Polynesia.
A reduction of ILI cases were seen in Fiji and RMI for the week.
Nil ILI cases were reported for the week from the Niue, Cook Islands and Palau
No reports were available from French Polynesia, Tuvalu, Pitcairn Islands, Vanuatu, Tokelau, CNMI, Tonga and Samoa for the week.
American Samoa, Guam and Nauru have not participated in the surveillance.
Surveillance figures are not intended to capture all country cases but to describe trends over time and are invaluable when trends rise beyond country baselines which should then trigger alerts and timely actions to characterize the actual nature and magnitude of the disease.
Maintaining surveillance of influenza and monitoring SARS-CoV-2 adapting Global Influenza Surveillance and Response System (GISRS) and sentinel systems during the COVID-19 pandemic: Interim guidance
WHO guidelines for the implementation of the Influenza and SARS-CoV-2 Multiplex RT-PCR Assay into the influenza and COVID-19 integrated surveillance Refer here
SARI (Severe Acute Respiratory Illness)
- Severe acute respiratory illness (SARI) as reported from sentinel surveillance (4/18) sites through PSSS
COVID -19
As of March 25, 2022 a total of 478,234,338 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed including 6,133,843 (2%) deaths and 412,840,492(98%) recoveries from 215 Countries and Territories. Out of this, currently 59,200,047 (99.9%) are mild cases and 59,956 (0.1%) are serious cases.
As of March 24, 2022, in the Western Pacific Region, there were 41,214,258 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 204,667 deaths.
