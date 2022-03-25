Pacific Syndromic Surveillance System Weekly Bulletin / Système de Surveillance Syndromique dans le Pacifique - Bulletin Hebdomadaire: W11 2022 (Mar 14-Mar 20)

Alerts :

Influenza-like Illness (ILI)

PSSS, EPI - WK 11, 2022 Influenza-like Illness (ILI) cases compared to WK 10, 2022 ILI cases are as tabulated as below for comparison. For an added perspective on the figures and trends percentage, country sentinel sites reporting for WKs 10 & 11 are also shown.

Actual increases in the number of ILI cases is seen in New Caledonia, Kiribati, Solomon Islands and Wallis & Futuna.

Influenza type A(H3) viruses were most frequently detected in Fiji, New Caledonia and French Polynesia.

A reduction of ILI cases were seen in Fiji and RMI for the week.

Nil ILI cases were reported for the week from the Niue, Cook Islands and Palau

No reports were available from French Polynesia, Tuvalu, Pitcairn Islands, Vanuatu, Tokelau, CNMI, Tonga and Samoa for the week.

American Samoa, Guam and Nauru have not participated in the surveillance.