Pacific Syndromic Surveillance System Weekly Bulletin / Système de Surveillance Syndromique dans le Pacifique - Bulletin Hebdomadaire: W10 2022 (Mar 07-Mar 13)

Alerts :

Influenza-like Illness (ILI)

PSSS, EPI - WK 10, 2022 Influenza-like Illness (ILI) cases compared to WK 9, 2022 ILI cases are as tabulated as below for comparison. For an added perspective on the figures and trends percentage, country sentinel sites reporting for WKs 9 & 10 are also shown.

Actual increases in the number of ILI cases is seen in New Caledonia RMI, CNMI, Kiribati and Tonga. New Caledonia ILI numbers (422) need to be verified.

A reduction of ILI cases were seen in Fiji, Solomon Islands and Wallis & Futuna for the week.

Nil ILI cases were reported for the week from the Niue, Cook Islands, Palau, and Tokelau.

No reports were available from French Polynesia, Tuvalu, Pitcairn Islands, Vanuatu and Samoa for the week. American Samoa, Guam and Nauru have not participated in the surveillance.