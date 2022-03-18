Fiji + 22 more
Pacific Syndromic Surveillance System Weekly Bulletin / Système de Surveillance Syndromique dans le Pacifique - Bulletin Hebdomadaire: W10 2022 (Mar 07-Mar 13)
Attachments
Alerts :
COVID-19 – Cook Islands, Fiji, Niue and Solomon Islands
Influenza-like Illness (ILI): New Caledonia
Influenza-like Illness (ILI)
PSSS, EPI - WK 10, 2022 Influenza-like Illness (ILI) cases compared to WK 9, 2022 ILI cases are as tabulated as below for comparison. For an added perspective on the figures and trends percentage, country sentinel sites reporting for WKs 9 & 10 are also shown.
Actual increases in the number of ILI cases is seen in New Caledonia RMI, CNMI, Kiribati and Tonga. New Caledonia ILI numbers (422) need to be verified.
A reduction of ILI cases were seen in Fiji, Solomon Islands and Wallis & Futuna for the week.
Nil ILI cases were reported for the week from the Niue, Cook Islands, Palau, and Tokelau.
No reports were available from French Polynesia, Tuvalu, Pitcairn Islands, Vanuatu and Samoa for the week. American Samoa, Guam and Nauru have not participated in the surveillance.
Surveillance figures are not intended to capture all country cases but to describe trends over time and are invaluable when trends rise beyond country baselines which should then trigger alerts and timely actions to characterize the actual nature and magnitude of the disease.
As of Feb 27, 2022, French Polynesia has reported 403 cases positive to influenza A virus. Of these, 252 people (62%) were hospitalized including 20 cases were admitted in the Intensive Care Unit and 10 deaths were recorded. ( Bulletin de surveillance sanitaire de Polynésie française n°4 -W7 & W8)
Maintaining surveillance of influenza and monitoring SARS-CoV-2 adapting Global Influenza Surveillance and Response System (GISRS) and sentinel systems during the COVID-19 pandemic: Interim guidance
WHO guidelines for the implementation of the Influenza and SARS-CoV-2 Multiplex RT-PCR Assay into the influenza and COVID-19 integrated surveillance Refer here
-
SARI (Severe Acute Respiratory Illness)
- Severe acute respiratory illness (SARI) as reported from sentinel surveillance (4/18) sites through PSSS.
COVID -19
As of March 17, 2022 a total of 465,538,068 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed including 6,086,466 (2%) deaths and 397,441,138(98%) recoveries from 215 Countries and Territories. Out of this, currently 61,947,033 (99.9%) are mild cases and 63,431 (0.1%) are serious cases.
As of March 17, 2022, in the Western Pacific Region, there were 35,930,354 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 197,684 deaths.
Pacific Island Countries COVID-19 situation report as follows: