Pacific Syndromic Surveillance System Weekly Bulletin / Système de Surveillance Syndromique dans le Pacifique - Bulletin Hebdomadaire: W9 2022 (Feb 28-Mar 06)
Alerts :
COVID-19 –Cook Islands, Solomon Islands and Palau
Influenza-like Illness (ILI)
PSSS, EPI - WK 9, 2022 Influenza-like Illness (ILI) cases compared to WK 8, 2022 ILI cases are as tabulated as below for comparison. For an added perspective on the figures and trends percentage, country sentinel sites reporting for WKs 8 & 9 are also shown.
Fiji’s Outpatients ILI are above the baseline ( 476 cases per week) for W8 &W9. The Fiji Seasonal influenza normally starts in January and ends in June. The Ministry of Health has reported that a number of ILI and SARI cases were positive for Influenza. The Ministry of Health is deploying an influenza vaccine for high risk groups such children, pregnant women, and older citizens etc. meanwhile Tamiflu - antiviral treatment is available to all health facilities at all levels. The Ministry advises the public to continue with influenza hygiene which is similar to COVID-19. (source), 2.
Actual increases in the number of ILI cases is seen in Fiji and Tonga.
A reduction of ILI cases were seen in RMI, Kiribati, Solomon Islands and New Caledonia for the week. The decrease seen in FSM may be due to the decreased number of sites reported for the week.
Nil ILI cases were reported for the week from the Niue, Cook Islands, Palau, and Pitcairn Islands.
No reports were available from French Polynesia, Tuvalu, Tokelau, Wallis & Futuna, Vanuatu, CNMI, and Samoa for the week.
American Samoa, Guam and Nauru have not participated in the surveillance.
Surveillance figures are not intended to capture all country cases but to describe trends over time and are invaluable when trends rise beyond country baselines which should then trigger alerts and timely actions to characterize the actual nature and magnitude of the disease.
Maintaining surveillance of influenza and monitoring SARS-CoV-2 adapting Global Influenza Surveillance and Response System (GISRS) and sentinel systems during the COVID-19 pandemic: Interim guidance
WHO guidelines for the implementation of the Influenza and SARS-CoV-2 Multiplex RT-PCR Assay into the influenza and COVID-19 integrated surveillance Refer here
SARI (Severe Acute Respiratory Illness)
Severe acute respiratory illness (SARI) as reported from sentinel surveillance (5/18) sites through PSSS.
COVID -19
As of March 10, 2022 a total of 452,915,517 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed including 6,049,533 (2%) deaths and 387,233,405(98%) recoveries from 215 Countries and Territories. Out of this, currently 59,565,145 (99.9%) are mild cases and 67,434 (0.1%) are serious cases.
As of March 10, 2022, in the Western Pacific Region, there were 30,049,923 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 190,747 deaths.