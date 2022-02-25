Pacific Syndromic Surveillance System Weekly Bulletin / Système de Surveillance Syndromique dans le Pacifique - Bulletin Hebdomadaire: W7 2022 (Feb 14 - Feb 20)

Alerts :

Influenza-like Illness (ILI): RMI

Influenza-like Illness (ILI)

PSSS, EPI - WK 7, 2022 Influenza-like Illness (ILI) cases compared to WK 6, 2022 ILI cases are as tabulated as below for comparison. For an added perspective on the figures and trends percentage, country sentinel sites reporting for WKs 6 & 7 are also shown.

Wallis & Futuna has reported No cases of influenza and respiratory infection for the week Source: Bulletin de surveillance 04/2022 (W6 & W7).

Actual increases in the number of ILI cases is seen in RMI. The increase seen in Solomon Islands may be due to the increased number of sites reported for the week.

A reduction of ILI cases were seen in Wallis & Futuna, Fiji, CNMI and Cook Islands for the week. The decrease seen in New Caledonia may be due to the decreased number of sites reported for the week.

Nil ILI cases were reported for the week from the Palau, Niue, and Pitcairn Islands.

No reports were available from French Polynesia, Tuvalu, Tonga, Tokelau, Vanuatu, FSM and Samoa for the week.

American Samoa, Guam and Nauru have not participated in the surveillance.

Surveillance figures are not intended to capture all country cases but to describe trends over time and are invaluable when trends rise beyond country baselines which should then trigger alerts and timely actions to characterize the actual nature and magnitude of the disease.