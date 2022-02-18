Pacific Syndromic Surveillance System Weekly Bulletin / Système de Surveillance Syndromique dans le Pacifique - Bulletin Hebdomadaire: W6 2022 (Jan 07 - Feb 13)

Alerts :

AFR: Fiji and FSM

COVID-19 – Cook Islands and Palau

Influenza-like Illness (ILI)

PSSS, EPI - WK 6, 2022 Influenza-like Illness (ILI) cases compared to WK 5, 2022 ILI cases are as tabulated as below for comparison. For an added perspective on the figures and trends percentage, country sentinel sites reporting for WKs 5 & 6 are also shown.

In total, French Polynesia has reported 1484 ILI cases from week 1 to 4. Out of this, 390 cases of influenza A were reported. (PacNet)

Actual increases in the number of ILI cases is seen in FSM, Fiji, CNMI, New Caledonia and Cook Islands for the week. The increase seen in Solomon Islands may be due to the increased number of sites reported for the week.

A reduction of ILI cases were seen in Kiribati and RMI for the week.

Nil ILI cases were reported for the week from the Palau, Niue, and Pitcairn Islands.

No reports were available from French Polynesia, Tuvalu, Tonga, Tokelau, Vanuatu, Wallia & Futuna and Samoa for the week.

American Samoa, Guam and Nauru have not participated in the surveillance.

Surveillance figures are not intended to capture all country cases but to describe trends over time and are invaluable when trends rise beyond country baselines which should then trigger alerts and timely actions to characterize the actual nature and magnitude of the disease.

Maintaining surveillance of influenza and monitoring SARS-CoV-2 adapting Global Influenza Surveillance and Response System (GISRS) and sentinel systems during the COVID-19 pandemic: Interim guidance

WHO guidelines for the implementation of the Influenza and SARS-CoV-2 Multiplex RT-PCR Assay into the influenza and COVID-19 integrated surveillance Refer here

SARI (Severe Acute Respiratory Illness)

Severe acute respiratory illness (SARI) as reported from sentinel surveillance (2/18) sites through PSSS.

COVID -19

As of February 18, 2022 a total of 421,464,221 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed including 5,887,920 (2%) deaths and 345,850,124(98%) recoveries from 215 Countries and Territories. Out of this, currently 69,642,958 (99.9%) are mild cases and 83,219 (0.1%) are serious cases.

As of February 18, 2022, in the Western Pacific Region, there were 20,232,822 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 175,403 deaths.

Pacific dashboard COVID-19 can be accessed here. Countries who have recovered from infection are highlighted in Grey.

WHO new guidelines for ease of reference :

A set of 2 posters intended for COVID-19 clinical and therapeutic practice from the COVID-19 CARE pathway series such as 1) COVID-19 clinical care pathway (CARE): confirm, assess, respond, evaluate, 2) COVID-19 clinical care pathway (CARE): confirm SARSCoV-2 infection, assess symptoms, risk factors and severity, respond with appropriate care and treatment, evaluate clinical response and recovery.

Leptospirosis

As of 18 February 2022, Fiji Ministry of Health has reported 179 confirmed leptospirosis cases; 73 cases from the Western Division, 65 in the Central Division, 38 in the North Division and 3 in the Eastern Division. Thus far in the year 14 deaths had been reported; 12 deaths in the Western Division, 1 death in the Central Division and 1 in the Northern Division. Most of those affected were aged between 20 and 49 years and male. MOH surveillance continues to monitor the situation in al