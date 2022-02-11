Pacific Syndromic Surveillance System Weekly Bulletin / Système de Surveillance Syndromique dans le Pacifique - Bulletin Hebdomadaire: W5 2022 (Jan 31-Feb 06)

Alerts :

Influenza-like Illness (ILI)

PSSS, EPI - WK 5, 2022 Influenza-like Illness (ILI) cases compared to WK 4, 2022 ILI cases are as tabulated as below for comparison. For an added perspective on the figures and trends percentage, country sentinel sites reporting for WKs 4 & 5 are also shown.

Actual increases in the number of ILI cases is seen in Kiribati, Wallis & Futuna, and New Caledonia for the week. A reduction of ILI cases were seen in Fiji, CNMI, Solomon Islands, and FSM for the week. The decrease seen in Vanuatu and Tonga may be due to the decreased number of sites reported for the week.

No changes were seen to the number of ILI cases in RMI for the week.

Nil ILI cases were reported for the week from the Palau, Cook Islands, Niue, Tokelau and Pitcairn Islands. No reports were available from French Polynesia, Tuvalu and Samoa for the week.

American Samoa, Guam and Nauru have not participated in the surveillance.