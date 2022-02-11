Fiji + 22 more
Pacific Syndromic Surveillance System Weekly Bulletin / Système de Surveillance Syndromique dans le Pacifique - Bulletin Hebdomadaire: W5 2022 (Jan 31-Feb 06)
Alerts :
AFR: Kiribati and Vanuatu
Diarrhea: Tokelau
COVID-19 –Solomon Islands and Palau
Influenza-like Illness (ILI)
PSSS, EPI - WK 5, 2022 Influenza-like Illness (ILI) cases compared to WK 4, 2022 ILI cases are as tabulated as below for comparison. For an added perspective on the figures and trends percentage, country sentinel sites reporting for WKs 4 & 5 are also shown.
Actual increases in the number of ILI cases is seen in Kiribati, Wallis & Futuna, and New Caledonia for the week. A reduction of ILI cases were seen in Fiji, CNMI, Solomon Islands, and FSM for the week. The decrease seen in Vanuatu and Tonga may be due to the decreased number of sites reported for the week.
No changes were seen to the number of ILI cases in RMI for the week.
Nil ILI cases were reported for the week from the Palau, Cook Islands, Niue, Tokelau and Pitcairn Islands. No reports were available from French Polynesia, Tuvalu and Samoa for the week.
American Samoa, Guam and Nauru have not participated in the surveillance.
Surveillance figures are not intended to capture all country cases but to describe trends over time and are invaluable when trends rise beyond country baselines which should then trigger alerts and timely actions to characterize the actual nature and magnitude of the disease.
Maintaining surveillance of influenza and monitoring SARS-CoV-2 adapting Global Influenza Surveillance and Response System (GISRS) and sentinel systems during the COVID-19 pandemic: Interim guidance
WHO guidelines for the implementation of the Influenza and SARS-CoV-2 Multiplex RT-PCR Assay into the influenza and COVID-19 integrated surveillance Refer here
SARI (Severe Acute Respiratory Illness)
- Severe acute respiratory illness (SARI) as reported from sentinel surveillance (2/18) sites through PSSS.
COVID-19
As of February 11, 2022 a total of 406,120,496 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed including 5,807,376 (2%) deaths and 325,932,700(98%) recoveries from 215 Countries and Territories. Out of this, currently 74,291,143 (99.9%) are mild cases and 89,277 (0.1%) are serious cases.
As of February 10, 2022, in the Western Pacific Region, there were 18,140,468 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 171,515 deaths.