Pacific Syndromic Surveillance System Weekly Bulletin / Système de Surveillance Syndromique dans le Pacifique - Bulletin Hebdomadaire: W4 2022 (Jan 24-Jan 30)

Alerts :

Influenza-like Illness (ILI)

PSSS, EPI - WK 4, 2022 Influenza-like Illness (ILI) cases compared to WK 3, 2022 ILI cases are as tabulated as below for comparison. For an added perspective on the figures and trends percentage, country sentinel sites reporting for WKs 3 & 4 are also shown.

Actual increases in the number of ILI cases is seen in Kiribati, Tonga, Samoa, RMI and Palau for the week. The increase seen New Caledonia may be due to the increased number of sites reported for the week.

A reduction of ILI cases were seen in Fiji and CNMI for the week. The decrease seen in Solomon Islands may be due to the decreased number of sites reported for the week.

No changes were seen to the number of ILI cases in Cook Islands for the week.

Nil ILI cases were reported for the week from the Niue and Pitcairn Islands.

No reports were available from French Polynesia, Tuvalu, Vanuatu, Tokelau and Wallis & Futuna for the week. American Samoa, Guam and Nauru have not participated in the surveillance.

Surveillance figures are not intended to capture all country cases but to describe trends over time and are invaluable when trends rise beyond country baselines which should then trigger alerts and timely actions to characterize the actual nature and magnitude of the disease.