Pacific Syndromic Surveillance System Weekly Bulletin / Système de Surveillance Syndromique dans le Pacifique - Bulletin Hebdomadaire: W3 2022 (Jan 17-Jan 23)
Alerts :
AFR – Fiji
COVID-19 – Solomon Islands and Palau
Influenza-like Illness (ILI)
PSSS, EPI - WK 3, 2022 Influenza-like Illness (ILI) cases compared to WK 2, 2022 ILI cases are as tabulated as below for comparison. For an added perspective on the figures and trends percentage, country sentinel sites reporting for WKs 2 & 3 are also shown.
Actual increases in the number of ILI cases is seen in CNMI, New Caledonia, Solomon Islands and Cook Islands for the week.
A reduction of ILI cases were seen in Samoa, Fiji and Wallis & Futuna for the week.
Nil ILI cases were reported for the week from the Tokelau, Niue and Palau.
No reports were available from French Polynesia, Tuvalu, Pitcairn Islands ,Tonga, FSM, Vanuatu and Kiribati for the week.
American Samoa, Guam and Nauru have not participated in the surveillance.
Surveillance figures are not intended to capture all country cases but to describe trends over time and are invaluable when trends rise beyond country baselines which should then trigger alerts and timely actions to characterize the actual nature and magnitude of the disease.
Maintaining surveillance of influenza and monitoring SARS-CoV-2 adapting Global Influenza Surveillance and Response System (GISRS) and sentinel systems during the COVID-19 pandemic: Interim guidance
WHO guidelines for the implementation of the Influenza and SARS-CoV-2 Multiplex RT-PCR Assay into the influenza and COVID-19 integrated surveillance Refer here
SARI (Severe Acute Respiratory Illness)
- Severe acute respiratory illness (SARI) as reported from sentinel surveillance (2/18) sites through PSSS.
COVID -19
As of January 27, 2022 a total of 366,304,006 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed including 5,654,958 (2%) deaths and 289,545,816(98%) recoveries from 215 Countries and Territories. Out of this, currently 71,007,190 (99.9%) are mild cases and 96,042 (0.1%) are serious cases.
As of January 27, 2022, in the Western Pacific Region, there were 14,752,477 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 166,201 deaths.
Pacific Island Countries COVID-19 situation report as follows:
Pacific dashboard COVID-19 can be accessed here. Countries who have recovered from infection are highlighted in Grey.
WHO published the COVID-19 vaccine explainer document: COVAXIN® (BBV152) – Inactivated, COVID-19 vaccine.
WHO's most up-to-date recommendations for the use of therapeutics for treating COVID-19