Pacific Syndromic Surveillance System Weekly Bulletin / Système de Surveillance Syndromique dans le Pacifique - Bulletin Hebdomadaire: W3 2022 (Jan 17-Jan 23)

Influenza-like Illness (ILI)

PSSS, EPI - WK 3, 2022 Influenza-like Illness (ILI) cases compared to WK 2, 2022 ILI cases are as tabulated as below for comparison. For an added perspective on the figures and trends percentage, country sentinel sites reporting for WKs 2 & 3 are also shown.

Actual increases in the number of ILI cases is seen in CNMI, New Caledonia, Solomon Islands and Cook Islands for the week.

A reduction of ILI cases were seen in Samoa, Fiji and Wallis & Futuna for the week.

Nil ILI cases were reported for the week from the Tokelau, Niue and Palau.

No reports were available from French Polynesia, Tuvalu, Pitcairn Islands ,Tonga, FSM, Vanuatu and Kiribati for the week.

American Samoa, Guam and Nauru have not participated in the surveillance.

Surveillance figures are not intended to capture all country cases but to describe trends over time and are invaluable when trends rise beyond country baselines which should then trigger alerts and timely actions to characterize the actual nature and magnitude of the disease.

Maintaining surveillance of influenza and monitoring SARS-CoV-2 adapting Global Influenza Surveillance and Response System (GISRS) and sentinel systems during the COVID-19 pandemic: Interim guidance