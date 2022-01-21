Fiji + 22 more
Pacific Syndromic Surveillance System Weekly Bulletin / Système de Surveillance Syndromique dans le Pacifique - Bulletin Hebdomadaire: W2 2022 (Jan 010-Jan 16)
Attachments
Alerts :
AFR – CNMI and Fiji
Influenza-like Illness (ILI) - Kiribati
Influenza-like Illness (ILI)
PSSS, EPI - WK 2, 2022 Influenza-like Illness (ILI) cases compared to WK 1, 2022 ILI cases are as tabulated as below for comparison. For an added perspective on the figures and trends percentage, country sentinel sites reporting for WKs 1 & 2 are also shown.
Actual increases in the number of ILI cases is seen in FSM, Kiribati, Wallis & Futuna for the week. The increase seen New Caledonia and Fiji may be due to the increased number of sites reported for the week.
A reduction of ILI cases were seen in CNMI, Cook Islands and RMI. The decrease seen Vanuatu may be due to the decreased number of sites reported for the week.
Nil ILI cases were reported for the week from the Tokelau, Pitcairn Islands and Palau.
No reports were available from French Polynesia, Tuvalu, Niue ,Tonga, Solomon Islands and Samoa for the week. American Samoa, Guam and Nauru have not participated in the surveillance.
Surveillance figures are not intended to capture all country cases but to describe trends over time and are invaluable when trends rise beyond country baselines which should then trigger alerts and timely actions to characterize the actual nature and magnitude of the disease.
Maintaining surveillance of influenza and monitoring SARS-CoV-2 adapting Global Influenza Surveillance and Response System (GISRS) and sentinel systems during the COVID-19 pandemic: Interim guidance
WHO guidelines for the implementation of the Influenza and SARS-CoV-2 Multiplex RT-PCR Assay into the influenza and COVID-19 integrated surveillance Refer here
SARI (Severe Acute Respiratory Illness)
- Severe acute respiratory illness (SARI) as reported from sentinel surveillance (2/18) sites through PSSS.
COVID -19
As of January 20, 2022 a total of 342,494,933 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed including 5,591,497 (2%) deaths and 274,780,010(98%) recoveries from 215 Countries and Territories. Out of this, currently 62,027,379 (99.8%) are mild cases and 96,047 (0.2%) are serious cases.
As of January 20, 2022, in the Western Pacific Region, there were 13,687,650 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 163,530 deaths.
Pacific Island Countries COVID-19 situation report as follows:
Pacific dashboard COVID-19 can be accessed here. Countries who have recovered from infection are highlighted in Grey.
Statement on the tenth meeting of the International Health Regulations (2005) Emergency Committee regarding the coronavirus diseases (COVID-19) pandemic: On 19 January 2021, WHO has published the Statement on the tenth meeting of the IHR (2005) Emergency Committee regarding COVID-19 pandemic held on 13 January 2022. The Director-General determined that the COVID-19 pandemic continues to constitute a public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC). The Director-General accepted the advice of the Committee and issued the Committee’s advice to States Parties as temporary recommendations under the IHR. WHO publication.