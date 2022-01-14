Fiji + 22 more
Pacific Syndromic Surveillance System Weekly Bulletin / Système de Surveillance Syndromique dans le Pacifique - Bulletin Hebdomadaire: W1 2022 (Jan 03-Jan 09)
Alerts : AFR - CNMI
Influenza-like Illness (ILI)
PSSS, EPI - WK 1, 2022 Influenza-like Illness (ILI) cases compared to WK 51, 2021 ILI cases are as tabulated as below for comparison. For an added perspective on the figures and trends percentage, country sentinel sites reporting for WKs 51
Actual increases in the number of ILI cases is seen in RMI, New Caledonia, Solomon Islands, Wallis & Futuna for the week. The increase seen and Fiji may be due to the increased number of sites reported for the week.
A reduction of ILI cases were seen in CNMI and Tonga.
No changes were seen to the number of ILI cases in Cook Islands
Nil ILI cases were reported for the week from the Niue, Pitcairn Islands and Palau.
No reports were available from French Polynesia, Tuvalu, Tokelau, Vanuatu and Samoa for the week.
American Samoa, Guam and Nauru have not participated in the surveillance.
Surveillance figures are not intended to capture all country cases but to describe trends over time and are invaluable when trends rise beyond country baselines which should then trigger alerts and timely actions to characterize the actual nature and magnitude of the disease.
Maintaining surveillance of influenza and monitoring SARS-CoV-2 adapting Global Influenza - - Surveillance and Response System (GISRS) and sentinel systems during the COVID-19 pandemic: Interim guidance
WHO guidelines for the implementation of the Influenza and SARS-CoV-2 Multiplex RT-PCR - - Assay into the influenza and COVID-19 integrated surveillance Refer here
SARI (Severe Acute Respiratory Illness)
Severe acute respiratory illness (SARI) as reported from sentinel surveillance (4/18) sites through PSSS.
COVID -19
- As of January 13, 2022 a total of 320,079,626 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed including 5,537,167 (2%) deaths and 263,746,709 (98%) recoveries from 215 Countries and Territories. Out of this, currently 50,699,585 (99.8%) are mild cases and 96,165 (0.2%) are serious cases.
- As of January 13, 2022, in the Western Pacific Region, there were 12,678,261 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 161,111 deaths.
- Pacific Island Countries COVID-19 situation report as follows: