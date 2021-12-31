Fiji + 22 more
Pacific Syndromic Surveillance System Weekly Bulletin / Système de Surveillance Syndromique dans le Pacifique - Bulletin Hebdomadaire: W51 2021 (Dec 20-Dec 26)
Attachments
Alerts :
Acute Fever and Rashes ( AFR) : Fiji.
Influenza-like Illness (ILI)
PSSS, EPI - WK 51, 2021 Influenza-like Illness (ILI) cases compared to WK 50, 2021 ILI cases are as tabulated as below for comparison. For an added perspective on the figures and trends percentage, country sentinel sites reporting for WKs 50 & 51 are also shown.
Actual increases in the number of ILI cases is seen in Solomon Islands for the week.
A reduction of ILI cases were seen in Cook Islands . The decrease seen New Caledonia and Fiji may be due to the decreased number of sites reported for the week. No changes were seen to the number of ILI cases in RMI Nil ILI cases were reported for the week from the Pitcairn Islands and Palau.
No reports were available from CNMI, Kiribati, French Polynesia, FSM, Niue, Tuvalu, Tonga, Tokelau, Vanuatu, Wallis & Futuna and Samoa for the week.
American Samoa, Guam and Nauru have not participated in the surveillance.
Surveillance figures are not intended to capture all country cases but to describe trends over time and are invaluable when trends rise beyond country baselines which should then trigger alerts and timely actions to characterize the actual nature and magnitude of the disease.
Maintaining surveillance of influenza and monitoring SARS-CoV-2 adapting Global Influenza
Surveillance and Response System (GISRS) and sentinel systems during the COVID-19 pandemic: Interim guidance WHO guidelines for the implementation of the Influenza and SARS-CoV-2 Multiplex RT-PCR Assay into the influenza and COVID-19 integrated surveillance Refer here
SARI (Severe Acute Respiratory Illness)
Severe acute respiratory illness (SARI) as reported from sentinel surveillance (1/18) sites through PSSS.
COVID -19
As of December 30, 2021 a total of 284,941,091 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed including 5,438,949 (2%) deaths and 252,602,860 (98%) recoveries from 215 Countries and Territories. Out of this, currently 26,809,823 (99.7%) are mild cases and 89,459 (0.3%) are serious cases.
As of December 29, 2021, in the Western Pacific Region, there were 11,165,866 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 154,667 deaths.
Pacific Island Countries COVID-19 situation report as follows: