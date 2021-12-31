Pacific Syndromic Surveillance System Weekly Bulletin / Système de Surveillance Syndromique dans le Pacifique - Bulletin Hebdomadaire: W51 2021 (Dec 20-Dec 26)

Alerts :

Acute Fever and Rashes ( AFR) : Fiji.

Influenza-like Illness (ILI)

PSSS, EPI - WK 51, 2021 Influenza-like Illness (ILI) cases compared to WK 50, 2021 ILI cases are as tabulated as below for comparison. For an added perspective on the figures and trends percentage, country sentinel sites reporting for WKs 50 & 51 are also shown.

Actual increases in the number of ILI cases is seen in Solomon Islands for the week.

A reduction of ILI cases were seen in Cook Islands . The decrease seen New Caledonia and Fiji may be due to the decreased number of sites reported for the week. No changes were seen to the number of ILI cases in RMI Nil ILI cases were reported for the week from the Pitcairn Islands and Palau.

No reports were available from CNMI, Kiribati, French Polynesia, FSM, Niue, Tuvalu, Tonga, Tokelau, Vanuatu, Wallis & Futuna and Samoa for the week.

American Samoa, Guam and Nauru have not participated in the surveillance.

Surveillance figures are not intended to capture all country cases but to describe trends over time and are invaluable when trends rise beyond country baselines which should then trigger alerts and timely actions to characterize the actual nature and magnitude of the disease.

Maintaining surveillance of influenza and monitoring SARS-CoV-2 adapting Global Influenza