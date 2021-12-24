Fiji + 22 more
Pacific Syndromic Surveillance System Weekly Bulletin / Système de Surveillance Syndromique dans le Pacifique - Bulletin Hebdomadaire: W50 2021 (Dec 13-Dec 19)
Attachments
Alerts :
Acute Fever and Rashes ( AFR) : CNMI, Tonga & Fiji.
Influenza-like Illness (ILI)
PSSS, EPI - WK 50, 2021 Influenza-like Illness (ILI) cases compared to WK 49, 2021 ILI cases are as tabulated as below for comparison. For an added perspective on the figures and trends percentage, country sentinel sites reporting for WKs 49 & 50 are also shown.
Actual increases in the number of ILI cases is seen RMI and Niue for the week.
A reduction of ILI cases were seen in CNMI, Vanuatu, Solomon Islands, Palau and Cook Islands . The decrease seen New Caledonia, Kiribati, Fiji and Tonga may be due to the decreased number of sites reported for the week.
Nil ILI cases were reported for the week from the Pitcairn Islands.
No reports were available from French Polynesia, FSM, Tuvalu, Tokelau, Wallis & Futuna and Samoa for the week.
American Samoa, Guam and Nauru have not participated in the surveillance.
Surveillance figures are not intended to capture all country cases but to describe trends over time and are invaluable when trends rise beyond country baselines which should then trigger alerts and timely actions to characterize the actual nature and magnitude of the disease.
Maintaining surveillance of influenza and monitoring SARS-CoV-2 adapting Global Influenza Surveillance and Response System (GISRS) and sentinel systems during the COVID-19 pandemic: Interim guidance
WHO guidelines for the implementation of the Influenza and SARS-CoV-2 Multiplex RT-PCR Assay into the influenza and COVID-19 integrated surveillance Refer here
SARI (Severe Acute Respiratory Illness)
- Severe acute respiratory illness (SARI) as reported from sentinel surveillance (5/18) sites through PSSS.
COVID -19
- As of December 24, 2021 a total of 278,501,352 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed including 5,400,363 (2%) deaths and 249,172,907 (98%) recoveries from 215 Countries and Territories. Out of this, currently 23,840,244 (99.6%) are mild cases and 88,648 (0.4%) are serious cases.
- As of December 23, 2021, in the Western Pacific Region, there were 10,951,127 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 152,326 deaths.
- Pacific Island Countries COVID-19 situation report as follows: