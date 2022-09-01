Pacific Regional Cash Working Group (PRCWG): Weekly update (Week 4 —August 2022)

NEW PARAMETRIC MICROINSURANCE PRODUCTS LAUNCHED TO CUSHION IMPACT OF CLIMATE CHANGE IN FIJI

The United Nations Capital Development Fund (UNCDF) has introduced two new parametric microinsurance products to the Fiji market in partnership with two local private sector insurers and other partners today in yet another milestone achievement under the Pacific Insurance and Climate Adaptation Programme.

The insurance providers and its aggregator partners have ambitious plans to sign up 4,000 beneficiaries before cyclone season. more ...

JOIN PACIFIC CASH LEARNING EVENT IN OCTOBER 2022

Save the Children, in partnership with the Pacific Regional Cash Working Group, is designing a learning event for Pacific NGOs, governments, service providers and other CVA stakeholders to attend. Designed as a platform for all CVA practitioners and decision-making bodies to deliberate, share, learn, address gaps, identify future strategies, make recommendations, and commit to key actions for quality CVA implementation in the Pacific region. The event will be series of daily online sessions

Session 1: Country Presentations (CVA programmes in different Pacific Island Countries)

Session 2: Quality and Accountability in CVA programming

Session 3: Local partners, service providers & NGOs in the Pacific:

Session 4: Cash and Social Protection

Session 5: DFAT & Other Donors: Ambitions for cash programming in the Pacific

Session 6: CVA Across the Globe: Talking to CALP & CashCap

PRESENTATION SLOTS ARE AVAILABLE for the organizations, Financial Service providers, donors, clusters and groups implementing CVA, using CVA as one of the modalities to address humanitarian needs contact us Ali.Mansoor@wfp.org and sophie.weaver@savethechildren.org.au

PRCWG PROGRAMME QUALITY TOOL BOX

Do you want to have an excel document to do FSPs assessment, or a word document to monitor the cash for work activity or key guidance note on GBV or you want to implement a voucher programme and need all tools from assessments to vendor selection to monitoring etc?

YOU CAN NOW: it is easier to find all tools and templates related to CVA project cycle activities here