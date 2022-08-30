Pacific Regional Cash Working Group (PRCWG): Weekly update (Week 2 and 3 —August 2022)

Weekly update on Cash and Voucher Assistance in Pacific Region and around the world

IMPLEMENTATION OF THE CRITICAL MARKETS AND FOOD SECURITY MONITORING SYSTEM

WFP and Government of Samoa hold the first-ever technical workshop in Samoa, strengthening capacities and bolstering market monitoring for food security. The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) in partnership with Samoa’s Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries and the University of South Pacific conducted a twoday workshop on critical market assessments that will enable data driven decision-making for disaster response policies in Samoa. more ...

VANUATU AND SOLOMON ISLAND COLLABORATE TO BUILD CASH CAPACITIES AROUND THE REGION—OXFAM

2 of Oxfam in Vanuatu's Cash Transfer Program (CTP) staff members travelled to Honiara where they are working with colleagues at Oxfam Solomon Islands to build capacity around the use of cash and voucher assistance - UnBlocked Cash. know more

PRCWG MULTI YEAR STRATEGY 2022—25 IS PUBLISHED NOW

PRCWG strategy is developed with the support of CashCap, as a result of a six-month extensive consultative process through key informant interviews, decision-makers workshops, focus group discussions, SWOT analysis, perception survey and desk reviews. The multi -year strategy covers the period of 2022-2025 and it is endorsed by PRCWG members.

Download here the summary version and full strategy and workplan 2022