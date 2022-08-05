Pacific Regional Cash Working Group (PRCWG): Weekly update (Week 1st - August 2022)

READ THIS WEEK

CVA for Education outcome (Guidance)

Education stakeholders increasingly recognize the role that cash and voucher assistance (CVA) can play in meeting education objectives in emergencies. To achieve better results for children in an efficient and effective way, and in line with global commitments, UNICEF is scaling up use of cash and voucher assistance across all sectors in the organization, including education. UNICEF has developed this targeting Guidance to support scaling up of CVA in a way that maximizes outcomes for education in emergencies responses, especially regarding the retention of girls in education. Download the guidance

