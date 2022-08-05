Pacific Regional Cash Working Group (PRCWG): Meeting Minutes (31 / 03 / 22)

Agenda
• Welcome and Introduction
• Review of Previous Action Points
• PRCWG and APRCWG Dashboard: Mark Bonyo
• Update from organizations regarding upcoming CVA activities in the Pacific region
o Oxfam: Unblocked Cash in the Solomon Islands
o IOM: Cash Transfers in Tonga
o Other organizations implementing CVA
• Updates from Cash Working Groups
o Oxfam: Vanuatu CWG
o WFP: Fiji CWG
o Save the Children: Solomon Islands CWG
o Tonga CVA Community of Practice: CVA Responses in Tonga updates
o PNG Disaster Management Team: Papua New Guinea Cash community of Practice updates
• PRCWG Updates
• AoB