Pacific Regional Cash Working Group (PRCWG): Meeting Minutes (31 / 03 / 22)

Agenda

• Welcome and Introduction

• Review of Previous Action Points

• PRCWG and APRCWG Dashboard: Mark Bonyo

• Update from organizations regarding upcoming CVA activities in the Pacific region

o Oxfam: Unblocked Cash in the Solomon Islands

o IOM: Cash Transfers in Tonga

o Other organizations implementing CVA

• Updates from Cash Working Groups

o Oxfam: Vanuatu CWG

o WFP: Fiji CWG

o Save the Children: Solomon Islands CWG

o Tonga CVA Community of Practice: CVA Responses in Tonga updates

o PNG Disaster Management Team: Papua New Guinea Cash community of Practice updates

• PRCWG Updates

• AoB

